Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier...
wzmq19.com
The Room at the Inn is looking for warmth
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – One of the biggest needs around this time of year is warm clothing. Along with Provisions of Marquette, Room at the Inn Warming center will be holding a coat drive from December 1st until the 31st. You can give to the Warming center through an...
WLUC
U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity...
WLUC
Staying healthy this holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is here. As people start traveling and gathering in large groups, health authorities would like to remind people that COVID-19, influenza, and RSV outbreaks are on the rise. Experts say that to prevent these diseases from spreading, folks can wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, mouth, and nose.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts Thanksgiving dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home celebrated Thanksgiving. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosts a Thanksgiving dinner every year. Some residents invite their families for a dinner together provided by the home. This year, the menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.
WLUC
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
WLUC
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
WLUC
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
WLUC
Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!. Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling. The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free...
2 Michigan hospitals appeal for more beds to manage RSV surge
The flood of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, along with patients who have influenza and COVID-19 have led two Michigan hospitals to file emergency appeals to state health regulators to expand hospital bed capacity. Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital submitted an Emergency Certificate of Need request...
WLUC
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
WLUC
You could get married on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
WLUC
Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced. Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award. Director...
WLUC
Smarty’s Saloon hosts 3rd annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. restaurant celebrated Thanksgiving with friends. Smarty’s Saloon hosted its third annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s a free Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public and included an in-person or delivery option. It was funded through donations from the community and staffed by volunteers. The menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.
WLUC
Salvation Army UP Region holding second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
WLUC
Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit. The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and...
WLUC
Non-profit to raise money for youth center program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County West End Youth Center (MCWEYC) is raising money to foster youth success. Marquette County West End Youth Center Founder Rose Chivens said her organization is nonprofit certified and approved by the state to raise money. Chivens wants to build an after-school youth center...
WLUC
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
WLUC
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
WLUC
Iron Mountain MSP Troopers take part in ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ donation collection
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite cold weather, Troopers Geno Basanese and Juliana Arnold from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post stood outside SuperOne Foods to benefit those in need. This is part of the annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign. “We’ve been doing it for several...
Comments / 0