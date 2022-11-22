Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
WLUC
Nov. 26 declared Small Business Saturday in Michigan supporting local businesses year-round
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses...
Some Michigan Things To Be Thankful For
We live in a great state! Since it is the time of year to give thanks, why not give a little towards this chunk of land that we love. Sure, you might hear people complaining about some of these things, but we are lucky to have them. SHORELINE. Let's start...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WLUC
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
MLive.com
This Michigan piping plover has stopped migrating, is spending life on Florida beach instead
A Michigan-born piping plover who has been kicking back on a Florida beach - and hasn’t migrated north to the Mitten State in the last few years - might be the way all of us are feeling right now as winter starts to arrive this year. A Great Lakes...
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Detroit News
These holiday gifts are all about Michigan
In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
National Dog Show features two of Michigan’s best
Of the nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 different breeds that entered the competition last weekend, 16 hail from Michigan, including at least two participants that you will see on the broadcast.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
majorleaguefishing.com
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan
There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
2 Michigan hospitals appeal for more beds to manage RSV surge
The flood of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, along with patients who have influenza and COVID-19 have led two Michigan hospitals to file emergency appeals to state health regulators to expand hospital bed capacity. Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital submitted an Emergency Certificate of Need request...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit
CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
