Michigan State

99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?

I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
97.5 NOW FM

Some Michigan Things To Be Thankful For

We live in a great state! Since it is the time of year to give thanks, why not give a little towards this chunk of land that we love. Sure, you might hear people complaining about some of these things, but we are lucky to have them. SHORELINE. Let's start...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams

Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Detroit News

These holiday gifts are all about Michigan

In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
majorleaguefishing.com

VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan

There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit

CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
