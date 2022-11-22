ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WBKO

Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him

Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Lane closures planned Tuesday, Wednesday for inspection of rail-trail bridge

Motorists on Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane can expect some lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday this week to allow for a routine inspection of the rail-trail bridge. City officials say an engineer contractor for Hopkinsville Public Works will be conducting a bi-annual inspection on the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane through Wednesday this week. M.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Parts of Greenville under boil advisory

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Tractor-trailer drives through downed power lines in Cookeville

Your headlines from 11/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: School districts closed for sickness, new details on Pellssippi Parkway wreck, TDOT travel update. Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under...
COOKEVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store

Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash With Deer

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect

You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
14news.com

Crews battle house fire in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week

The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

