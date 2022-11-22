ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The classic Christmas story is wonderfully told using a narrator, all while the actor fuses into each additional classic and me…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

Check out this review of J. Max Baker's performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -"How one man and three ch…

Check out this review of J. Max Baker’s performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -“How one man and three chairs make for a better Christmas Carol than most big budget productions” By Eric Kahn, Stage Buddy https://stagebuddy.com/theater/theater-review/one-christmas-carol. You can experience this magical...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Car…

Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Carol” playing Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. As a bonus tickets are only $30 each all weekend. Click link below or use code Gobble for discount. Photo Credit: Aleksey Photography. Sponsored by Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn. J. Max Baker Cape May, New Jersey NJ.com Fins Bar & Grille Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant The Jersey Shore Cape May Times Cape May Star and Wave Newspaper Cape May Magazine Aleksey Photography Township of Lower.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Only made it out a couple of times this week as winds were high and temperatures and interest were low. When we did get out action was up and down. One trip was good and the next not very good. Some keepers and shorts were taken on each trip along with some Sea Bass and a couple of Triggerfish too! Our Thanksgiving Day special trip(6am-Noon) is a go and you can still reserve seats on our website! We hope to see you all again soon as we wrap up 2022! Winter seems much shorter when you fish Late! These guys and gals are still having FUN! Check ’em out…
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from The Y.B.'s post

Join us for dinner or brunch, plus take advantage of our holiday gift certificate sale to stock up on great gifts for friends & family!. Here’s the offer: Buy One Gift Certificate, Get One FREE! Each person may purchase up to 6 gift certificates of any value either in person or by phone. Available beginning on Friday, November 25 at 12pm through Sunday, November 27 at 9pm. Certificates are valid for use at The YB ONLY for one year from the date of purchase.
capemayvibe.com

About 30 years ago, I met a kid named Stan while working at the Bogle Bros fudge shop. Now, still friends…. Stan is the contra…

About 30 years ago, I met a kid named Stan while working at the Bogle Bros fudge shop. Now, still friends…. Stan is the contractor for Fudge Island. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post

Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…

Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm!. Wednesday- THANKSGIVING EVE PARTY with SideArm & DJ. Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving! (Closed) TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

RAW BAR OTW

Shhh… here’s a very early sneak peek! Stay tuned on IG and FB if ya wanna follow along!. For your own safety and our peace of mind, please refrain from visiting our worksite, it’s an active construction site and has many hazards. Hope you guys are excited...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The party is at Harry’s this Thanksgiving Eve! Don’t miss our best drink specials of the year beginning this Wednesday at 3PM 🍹 …

The party is at Harry’s this Thanksgiving Eve! Don’t miss our best drink specials of the year beginning this Wednesday at 3PM 🍹. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru S…

It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru Sunday 11AM-9PM thru December 18th. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth in Bloom undertaking largest project to date

Formed four years ago, Rehoboth in Bloom has done a number of plant-friendly projects around town, including the installation and upkeep of dozens of planters around Rehoboth Beach’s commercial district. Now, the volunteer gardeners for this Rehoboth Beach Main Street program are taking on their biggest project to date...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The switch has been flipped: Schellville opens

The expanded Schellville Christmas Village opened to rave reviews Nov. 19 and 20. Located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has added several new attractions this season, including an expanded Snow Zone and sledding hill, more slow machines and fire pits, tree houses, nightly live music starting at 7 p.m., a game room, more artisan's space, two new trains and expanded food and drink options.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display

For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Winter WonderFest kicks off seventh fundraising season

Winter WonderFest is now open for the season at Hudson Fields. The Light Spectacular will illuminate the skies from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening this holiday season through Saturday, Dec 31. Yes, that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!. Nestled in their warm and cozy vehicles, attendees can...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy