The classic Christmas story is wonderfully told using a narrator, all while the actor fuses into each additional classic and me…

Check out this review of J. Max Baker's performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -"How one man and three chairs make for a better Christmas Carol than most big budget productions" By Eric Kahn, Stage Buddy https://stagebuddy.com/theater/theater-review/one-christmas-carol. You can experience this magical...
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and "One Christmas Carol" playing Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. As a bonus tickets are only $30 each all weekend. Click link below or use code Gobble for discount. Photo Credit: Aleksey Photography. Sponsored by Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Only made it out a couple of times this week as winds were high and temperatures and interest were low. When we did get out action was up and down. One trip was good and the next not very good. Some keepers and shorts were taken on each trip along with some Sea Bass and a couple of Triggerfish too! Our Thanksgiving Day special trip(6am-Noon) is a go and you can still reserve seats on our website! We hope to see you all again soon as we wrap up 2022! Winter seems much shorter when you fish Late! These guys and gals are still having FUN! Check ’em out…
Photos from The Y.B.'s post
Join us for dinner or brunch, plus take advantage of our holiday gift certificate sale to stock up on great gifts for friends & family!. Here's the offer: Buy One Gift Certificate, Get One FREE! Each person may purchase up to 6 gift certificates of any value either in person or by phone. Available beginning on Friday, November 25 at 12pm through Sunday, November 27 at 9pm. Certificates are valid for use at The YB ONLY for one year from the date of purchase.
About 30 years ago, I met a kid named Stan while working at the Bogle Bros fudge shop. Now, still friends…. Stan is the contractor for Fudge Island.
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm!. Wednesday- THANKSGIVING EVE PARTY with SideArm & DJ. Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving! (Closed)
Tis the season…We are calling it a "liquid"-ation Sale…great beer for great people, now in the tasting room…Stop in for a pint and stock your fridge from now until New Years all case beers only $45 while supplies last….
Early Birds Get the BUNDLE! Introducing our 8-week Garden for Wildlife webinar series starting January 31st, 2023. Participants …
Early Birds Get the BUNDLE! Introducing our 8-week Garden for Wildlife webinar series starting January 31st, 2023. Participants will engage with NJ Audubon staff and guest speakers weekly as we discuss native plant garden hot topics and how to create the best spaces for wildlife in all types of places.
RAW BAR OTW
Shhh… here’s a very early sneak peek! Stay tuned on IG and FB if ya wanna follow along!. For your own safety and our peace of mind, please refrain from visiting our worksite, it’s an active construction site and has many hazards. Hope you guys are excited...
The party is at Harry's this Thanksgiving Eve! Don't miss our best drink specials of the year beginning this Wednesday at 3PM 🍹
When It’s Finished, The Great American Rail Trail Will Be The Longest Bike Trail In The USA
“When the Great American Rail-Trail is complete, it will offer the chance to cycle most of the way across the nation. Visitors will be able to explore some of the most stunning landscapes of the American outdoors away from the danger, noise, and hustle of the roads.” – Globe Trotter Travels.
Christmas trees at Jersey Shore beach become special new tradition for families
Christmas trees on the beach have been a theme the past few years as many have popped up along different Jersey Shore towns during the holiday season. Two of the more known trees in Ocean City returned this past weekend — the North Beach and 55th Street trees.
It's time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru Sunday 11AM-9PM thru December 18th.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth in Bloom undertaking largest project to date
Formed four years ago, Rehoboth in Bloom has done a number of plant-friendly projects around town, including the installation and upkeep of dozens of planters around Rehoboth Beach’s commercial district. Now, the volunteer gardeners for this Rehoboth Beach Main Street program are taking on their biggest project to date...
Cape Gazette
The switch has been flipped: Schellville opens
The expanded Schellville Christmas Village opened to rave reviews Nov. 19 and 20. Located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has added several new attractions this season, including an expanded Snow Zone and sledding hill, more slow machines and fire pits, tree houses, nightly live music starting at 7 p.m., a game room, more artisan's space, two new trains and expanded food and drink options.
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
Cape Gazette
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
A pair of lots sold for $21M in this Jersey Shore town
Avalon is no stranger to high-priced property sales. The fifth priciest home sale in New Jersey last year was a 4,150-square-foot beachfront house built in 2019 that went for $11.15 million.
Cape Gazette
Winter WonderFest kicks off seventh fundraising season
Winter WonderFest is now open for the season at Hudson Fields. The Light Spectacular will illuminate the skies from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening this holiday season through Saturday, Dec 31. Yes, that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!. Nestled in their warm and cozy vehicles, attendees can...
