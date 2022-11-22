The classic Christmas story is wonderfully told using a narrator, all while the actor fuses into each additional classic and me…

Only made it out a couple of times this week as winds were high and temperatures and interest were low. When we did get out action was up and down. One trip was good and the next not very good. Some keepers and shorts were taken on each trip along with some Sea Bass and a couple of Triggerfish too! Our Thanksgiving Day special trip(6am-Noon) is a go and you can still reserve seats on our website! We hope to see you all again soon as we wrap up 2022! Winter seems much shorter when you fish Late! These guys and gals are still having FUN! Check ’em out…

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO