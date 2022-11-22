ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Watch live: Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree

First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above. This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and...
The Independent

Jen Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about midterm results as GOP red wave fails to appear

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the sentiment inside the hall of her former employer was “giddy” as the results of the 2022 US midterms began pouring in late on Tuesday night.Ms Psaki said the spirit inside the Oval Office was notably “gleeful” after an anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialise and Democrats performed better than expected.“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Ms Psaki said on MSNBC, where she’s been working as a contributor since leaving the White House press briefing podium.“They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system

Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WLWT 5

'POTUS is a Cincinnatian': Cincinnati favorite served at White House wedding

WASHINGTON — A Cincinnati staple was reportedly served at the wedding of President Joe Biden's granddaughter at the White House over the weekend. In Vogue's exclusive story on the event, author Chloe Malle notes that among the dessert options at the reception included "the president's favorite" — Graeter's chocolate chip ice cream.
CINCINNATI, OH
AFP

Justice Dept seeks to question Pence in Capitol attack probe

The US Justice Department is seeking to question former vice president Mike Pence about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, media reports said Wednesday. One investigation is focused on the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
FLORIDA STATE

