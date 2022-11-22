Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report
Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Novo Acquires Additional Funding from GGV Capital
Novo, an all-digital neobank for US-based small businesses, has reportedly topped up its Series B round with a $35 million investment coming from GGV Capital. The additional funding brings Novo’s Series B investment round to $125 million, and total equity funding to over $170 million. Established in 2018, Novo...
crowdfundinsider.com
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube
Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
crowdfundinsider.com
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform
Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
TechCrunch
Consumer finance app Djamo eyes Francophone Africa expansion, backed by new $14M round
As with most fintechs across Africa, Djamo, launched by Régis Bamba and Hassan Bourgi last year, provides financial services for the underbanked and unbanked population. Its focus is on French-speaking markets where fewer than 25% of adults have bank accounts. One reason why this is so is that banks concentrate on affluent customers and those they deem profitable for business. But as banks slacked, mobile money from the region’s telcos filled in the gap, and in the last 10 years, their wallets have reached more than 60% of the population — proof of how many millions of French-speaking natives were hungry for financial services.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
aiexpress.io
Accolite Digital Acquires TeamTek Consulting
Accolite Digital, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of cloud and digital product engineering companies, acquired TeamTek Consulting, a London, UK-based supplier of digital companies for the Banking and Monetary Providers sector. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Accolite Digital will increase its providing. TeamTek will proceed to...
CNBC
'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Engage People Shares Survey Findings Highlighting Increased Use of Pay with Points
Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, commissioned a newly released survey from The Wise Marketer titled “2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences.”. The report “examines consumers’ attitudes toward traditional and emerging...
cryptoglobe.com
Award-Winning UK Bank ‘Starling’ Says ‘We Consider Crypto Activity To Be High Risk’
One of UK’s top digital banks says that it has “taken the decision to prevent all card payments to crypto merchants and to implement further restrictions on outgoing and incoming transfers.”. London-headquartered Starling Bank is a licensed and regulated bank founded by former Allied Irish Banks COO Anne...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs
Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech StellarFi Surpasses $1M ARR, Emerges as Option for Consumers Facing Financial Challenges
StellarFi, a financial technology company on a mission to disrupt the U.S. poverty cycle by opening access to credit, announced it has “exceeded $1 million in annual recurring revenue.”. The company “emerged from stealth on June 28 and closed its oversubscribed $7 million initial funding round in March.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Kraken Announces Support for The Graph (GRT) Staking
The team at Kraken notes that they’re pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports staking for The Graph (GRT) holders,. From the Earn section of your Kraken account or from your Pro mobile app, you’ll be “able to stake your GRT holdings and earn up to 8% in yearly rewards.” Additionally, Kraken makes it easy “for you to stake and unstake at any time, with no lockup periods.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Atoa Wants to Obliterate Visa and Mastercard by Dropping Fees, Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Using credit cards is convenient but costly for merchants. So much so, they just raise their prices a bit for everyone. UK-based Fintech Atoa wants to challenge the dominance of Visa and Mastercard by cratering the cost of accepting payments by up to 70%, and the company has just announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding.
crowdfundinsider.com
Capchase SaaS Report: Software-as-a-Service Startups “Resilient” During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase, which claims to be the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, recently shared its Pulse of SaaS report “to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.”. The Pulse of SaaS Report “found, when compared to the second half of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Wagestream Releases Australian State of Financial Wellbeing Report
Financial wellbeing Fintech Wagestream, with research and analysis from Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand, has launched the inaugural Australian State of Financial Wellbeing Report in a bid “to identify how employers can better alleviate financial stress in the workplace for struggling employees.”. The report is “one of the largest...
bankautomationnews.com
Bank and VC consortium to invest in emerging fintechs
Community banks and venture capital firms are joining forces through the newly launched BTech Consortium to help smaller financial institutions (FIs) invest in emerging fintech technologies to the tune of $100 million. Through the consortium, banks will collectively invest funds to help power various technology initiatives, Fred Cummings, founder and president at VC Elizabeth […]
crowdfundinsider.com
Quid Global and Currencycloud Partner Up
Currencycloud has partnered with Quid Global to help power the company’s digital wallet, which will support the firm’s international expansion. Quid Global, launched in the UK in 2020 and now with offices in London, US, Switzerland, and Ireland, Quid aims to be the one-stop digital ecosystem offering business and banking-style tools dedicated to SMEs.
