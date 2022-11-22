Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KPLC TV
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
KPLC TV
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is all about sharing what you’re thankful for during the holiday season. So, we went down to Cypress Cove Elementary in Sulphur to see just what they’re giving thanks for this year. “Thanksgiving is whenever you spend time with your family and friends.”
Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022
Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2022. Michael Alan Tingler, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors. Scott Calvin Bombard,...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and Bank Street for the next three hours. The roads are closed due to an accident, LCPD said.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
KPLC TV
Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Jeff Foxworthy Coming Back To Lake Charles in January 2023
Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is coming back to Southwest Louisiana and will perform in Lake Charles in January of 2023 to start your new year off right. Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most well-known comedians in the world. He is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes and that is what launched his career. Since then, Jeff has appeared in many comedy stand-up specials.
beauregardnews.com
DTS Tactical: Hamptons and their growing business are on the move
DTS Tactical is on the move. Next month, owners Sarah and Brad “Doc” Hampton will open a new, expanded location at 222 U.S. 171, Moss Bluff. (Known as the old Louviere building, it is just north of the English Bayou Bridge across from Tractor Supply.) A grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
