Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
wccsradio.com
BRUSH FIRES, VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED THANKSGIVING EVE
First responders stayed busy Thanksgiving Eve as three incidents were reported Wednesday to Indiana County 911. Iselin/West Lebanon fire crews were summoned to a brush fire in neighboring Armstrong County around 2:16 yesterday afternoon. Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department was called in for standby detail around 15 minutes later. Another brush...
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
wccsradio.com
TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
McCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were dispatched to North Park Lounge on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless at around 12:34 p.m. Multiple cars also appeared to have been hit during the accident. A portion of a...
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensburg bar
GREENSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at a bar in Westmoreland County early Thursday. Greensburg police told Channel 11 it happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Rialto on West Otterman Street. The victim’s name and condition have not been released. No...
Body recovered from Monongahela River in Allegheny County
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — A body has been recovered from the Monongahela River. Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg at around 2:15 p.m. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit for the incident, but there is currently no indication if the situation is...
wccsradio.com
YMCA OF INDIANA COUNTY TO HOLD ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THIS MORNING
Before settling down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, members from around Indiana County are invited to participate in the annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the YMCA of Indiana County. The Turkey Trot will be held at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm along Fleming Road in Indiana and it will be...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified.
Details released from local DUI patrols, checkpoints during Blackout Wednesday
(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year. On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from […]
wccsradio.com
RUTH (McCREA) SMITH, 85
Ruth I. (McCrea) Smith, 85, of Blairsville, PA (Blacklick Twp.) passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John T. and Geraldine (Marshall) McCrea, she was born August 31, 1937 in Blacklick Township, PA. Ruth graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. She worked...
wccsradio.com
COMMUNITY MEMBERS TEAM UP TO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING DINNERS ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY
While Thanksgiving normally represents a time of food, fun, and family, some people are unable to enjoy the traditional holiday meal and fellowship that comes with it. Inflation and short supply have caused some families difficulty in enjoying the normal Thanksgiving dinner, but several community volunteers are teaming up to ensure that no one misses out on a home-cooked meal.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
wtaj.com
‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
clarkstonnews.com
Late sheriff’s deputy honored in township
Deputy Robert Loken was a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this past January after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Loken was recognized with a highway dedication in Independence Township. He was highly respected as a Master K9 Trainer throughout...
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
Johnstown woman jailed for stabbing man’s nose with large knife, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the nose following an argument over an ashtray Monday. Tesia Nelson, 27, was hit with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as a result of an alleged stabbing that occurred in the […]
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
