ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, HARASSMENT TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARING

An Indiana man facing assault and harassment charges will have his preliminary hearing today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say 45-year-old Brandon Corey Vick will go before District Judge Robert Bell this morning for his preliminary hearing. Indiana Borough Police say they were dispatched to an incident in the 600 block of Oak Street on November 4th. Whey they arrived, they found that Vick had allegedly caused injury to his partner. He was charged with Simple Assault and summary Harassment following the incident.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Involved in 1989 Kidnapping, Murder Now Has Chance for Parole

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man involved in the kidnapping and murder of a St. Marys woman abducted from the DuBois Mall in 1989 now has a chance for parole. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Christopher A. Weatherill, now 50, was only 17-years-old when he...
DUBOIS, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BRADDOCK MAN ACCEPTS ARD AGREEMENT FOR DRUG, WEAPON CHARGES

A Braddock man who was facing drug- and weapon-related charges was admitted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. On Monday, when jury selection was scheduled to begin for 21-year-old Elijah Page, he was allowed to enter the ARD program. The charges centered around an incident on October 2nd of 2021 where he was riding in a car that was pulled over by Indiana Borough Police on Philadelphia Street. Police found marijuana in the vehicle and it was promptly seized. When police searched it, they found more marijuana and a gun underneath Page’s seat.
BRADDOCK, PA
wtaj.com

‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT

A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH

Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
HOMER CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy