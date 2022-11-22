Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Two Local Men Injured Following Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township. Police say a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
wccsradio.com
HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
Details released from local DUI patrols, checkpoints during Blackout Wednesday
(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year. On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash After Local Woman Rear-Ended on Route 322
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday morning on Route 322 in Clarion Township involving a local woman. According to police, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday, November 18, on U.S. Route 322, near the old...
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Winslow Twp. Crash
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released the details of a recent crash in Winslow Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2006 Ford Expedition...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
PennDOT release update on windmill superload following Thanksgiving
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The windmill superload will continue its travel through Clearfield County after taking a break during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) With the superload continuing to move throughout the area, PennDOT said the following routes would be affected by the superload’s movements. Route details are: […]
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wccsradio.com
SEVERAL CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR THANKSGIVING
With today being Thanksgiving, several closures are in effect for the holiday. Federal, state, and local government offices are closed for the day, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts. This also includes PennDOT Driver’s License Centers and state liquor stores. All banks are closed for the day as well. Post offices are closed for the day, and there will be no regular mail delivery. FedEx and UPS will also not have regular deliveries today.
Westmoreland County man allegedly bit state trooper during arrest
State police in Greensburg have charged a Latrobe man with aggravated assault after he allegedly bit a trooper during an arrest. Tre Sterling Clair Mallin, 21, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail after troopers said he fought with them while they were attempting to handcuff him. Mallin struck a...
Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens following crash
All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike have reopened after a crash Tuesday evening. All eastbound lanes between the Pittsburgh and Irwin exits were closed. The Pennsylvania Turnpike said at 6:15 p.m. that a significant backlog remained, and would take time to clear out. Those planning to take that route should...
