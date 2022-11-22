Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today
The deep discount chain is running into a gale of inflationary headwinds.
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook
Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
Zacks.com
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
ValueWalk
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
Benzinga
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
