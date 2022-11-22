ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?

AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Zacks.com

VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Q3 sales rise

Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
TheStreet

Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
Zacks.com

Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
ValueWalk

Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue

Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.

