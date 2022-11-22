Read full article on original website
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Knox County 911 receives free Thanksgiving feast as staff works the holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most recent data shows about two-thirds of Americans are off work Thursday for Thanksgiving. But that is not the case for thousands of first responders nationwide. It’s busy as usual at the Knox County 911 center during the holiday as staff makes sure everybody...
How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
KARM hosts Thanksgiving meals in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries hosted its 36th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for those experiencing homelessness that volunteers have prepared. “We do everything we can to make this day and meal special — preparing turkey and all the trimmings, decorating tables in our Chapel with tablecloths and centerpieces and, of course, our amazing […]
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning drivers on Tennessee roads of the dangers regarding wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs involving deer. TWRA says "don't veer for a deer." WATE Good Morning Tennessee. TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning drivers on Tennessee roads...
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning...
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
Scott County band students performing at Universal Orlando in 2023
Students from two Scott County school bands are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform at Universal Orlando in 2023.
Knox County reaches settlement in messy departure of parks & rec director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agreement has been reached between Knox County and a former parks and recreation director who sued the county after he was fired amid a misconduct investigation. Under the agreement, Knox County paid former director Paul White $150,000 and issued “an agreed-upon positive press release...
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Host a Food Drive with Second Harvest Food Bank
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A great way to help the Second Harvest Food Bank in their battle against hunger within our community is to host a Food Drive. At the Second Harvest Food Bank it is their mission to combat hunger within East Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank relies upon assistance and donations from the community to bring food to those that have fallen on difficult times. If you would like to help their mission there are many ways to do so from donations to holding a food drive in your neighborhood or business.
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
