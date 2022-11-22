MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A great way to help the Second Harvest Food Bank in their battle against hunger within our community is to host a Food Drive. At the Second Harvest Food Bank it is their mission to combat hunger within East Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank relies upon assistance and donations from the community to bring food to those that have fallen on difficult times. If you would like to help their mission there are many ways to do so from donations to holding a food drive in your neighborhood or business.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO