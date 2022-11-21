Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Related
southbmore.com
Featured Listing: Rare Double-Wide Home in Locust Point
Sponsored Post from Kellie Carper of Cornerstone Real Estate:. Square footage: 2,256 sq. ft. Very rare double wide home in Locust Point!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home before it’s gone. Features are the home include; fresh paint throughout the home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, brass door wood burning stove, Pella French doors with shades, double pane Simonton vinyl windows, cast iron hot water baseboard heat, brick walls, double wide back concrete patio, ceilings fans, renovated bathroom, and renovated kitchen with granite countertops and IG stainless steal appliances. Walking distance to Under Armor, Fort McHenry, Latrobe park, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Welcome to 1411 Andre Street.
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
South County Cafe continues their Thanksgiving tradition
Welcome to South County Cafe in downtown Deale, where guys were chased out of the kitchen on thanksgiving so they jumped in their four wheelers.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
Christmas decorations vandalized at Havre de Grace park
The Havre de Grace Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism in the city parks and on the Promenade.
WUSA
2 cars swallowed by sinkhole, as nearby home flooded in Bowie
Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. An 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground.
thebellarion.com
New Club Sparks Hope in Bel Air Community
Cats for a Cause, formed by senior Ellie Harris, allows Bobcat students to gather and help support the community by doing volunteer work and community service. Harris wanted to start this club because she “wanted to give students an opportunity to volunteer and dedicate time to our community and school without needing to put in an outrageous amount of time into the club.”
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
baltimoremagazine.com
Featured Home: 7309 Brightside Road
One of Baltimore’s iconic landmark estate properties, “Overleigh” at 7309 Brightside Road in Woodbrook, combines turn-of-the-century elegance with every modern luxury. Built circa 1880 on one of the county’s most sought-after streets, this 5.7-acre estate is a short stroll from Lake Roland. The level of extraordinary detailing and craftsmanship by renowned architect Joseph Evans Sperry (who also designed the iconic Bromo Seltzer tower) is evident in the solid granite construction and beautifully ornamented detail throughout the home.
Meeting to discuss the closing of Price Rite market in Southwest Baltimore
Tonight there will be a zoom meeting for those affected by the closing of the Southwest Baltimore market, Price Rite.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has special pup named 'Isabella' looking for new home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society with a special dog named 'Isabella'.
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
foxbaltimore.com
Man stabbed while eating dinner at Edgewater restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was stabbed while having dinner Sunday night at a restaurant in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the victim was approached by a man at Los Chaparritos Latin Food in the 3000 block of Solomons Island Road and they began arguing. The victim agreed to go outside to "settle it" but was stabbed in the stomach before he left the restaurant.
Comments / 0