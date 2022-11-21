ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

southbmore.com

Featured Listing: Rare Double-Wide Home in Locust Point

Sponsored Post from Kellie Carper of Cornerstone Real Estate:. Square footage: 2,256 sq. ft. Very rare double wide home in Locust Point!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home before it’s gone. Features are the home include; fresh paint throughout the home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, brass door wood burning stove, Pella French doors with shades, double pane Simonton vinyl windows, cast iron hot water baseboard heat, brick walls, double wide back concrete patio, ceilings fans, renovated bathroom, and renovated kitchen with granite countertops and IG stainless steal appliances. Walking distance to Under Armor, Fort McHenry, Latrobe park, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Welcome to 1411 Andre Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Dec .1: The Ale House reopens

The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
COLUMBIA, MD
thebellarion.com

New Club Sparks Hope in Bel Air Community

Cats for a Cause, formed by senior Ellie Harris, allows Bobcat students to gather and help support the community by doing volunteer work and community service. Harris wanted to start this club because she “wanted to give students an opportunity to volunteer and dedicate time to our community and school without needing to put in an outrageous amount of time into the club.”
BEL AIR, MD
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Featured Home: 7309 Brightside Road

One of Baltimore’s iconic landmark estate properties, “Overleigh” at 7309 Brightside Road in Woodbrook, combines turn-of-the-century elegance with every modern luxury. Built circa 1880 on one of the county’s most sought-after streets, this 5.7-acre estate is a short stroll from Lake Roland. The level of extraordinary detailing and craftsmanship by renowned architect Joseph Evans Sperry (who also designed the iconic Bromo Seltzer tower) is evident in the solid granite construction and beautifully ornamented detail throughout the home.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When

Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed while eating dinner at Edgewater restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was stabbed while having dinner Sunday night at a restaurant in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the victim was approached by a man at Los Chaparritos Latin Food in the 3000 block of Solomons Island Road and they began arguing. The victim agreed to go outside to "settle it" but was stabbed in the stomach before he left the restaurant.
EDGEWATER, MD

