WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple...
Fox 19
Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery
WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police say. Kreston Holland Jr., 22, of Liberty Township is accused of fleeing a Woodlawn police officer who tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a license plate.
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
cwbchicago.com
Greyhound bus killer apprehended in Alabama, Chicago police say
Chicago — FBI agents in Alabama have arrested a man that Chicago police believe shot and killed a Greyhound bus employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, was taken into custody on Monday and is awaiting extradition to Chicago, CPD Supt. David Brown...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
q95fm.net
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
953wiki.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but wasn’t identified until late October.
wslmradio.com
Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman
According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 21 years in prison for drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati man was sentenced Tuesday to 262 months in federal prison, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea...
Fox 19
Man accused of making threats, ramming police cruisers during chase
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Symmes Township man is facing a charge of aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened a woman, her mother, and her grandmother then led police on a chase, court documents say. The documents say the victim believed that Reed Gibson Diehl was going to “kill everyone she...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
Indiana abortion doctor testifies she properly reported 10-year-old rape victim’s abuse
An investigator at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office said in court Monday that the agency is still pursuing consumer complaints against an Indianapolis-based doctor who is at the center of a controversial abortion case. This despite testimony and evidence that appears to show Dr. Caitlin Bernard communicated with Ohio authorities even before performing the abortion […] The post Indiana abortion doctor testifies she properly reported 10-year-old rape victim’s abuse appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
'20 years of hell': Jury awards $45M to Ohio man wrongfully imprisoned
Gillispie had been trying to clear his name for more than 30 years following his 1991 conviction for the rapes and kidnappings of three women in two attacks in Miami Twp. and Harrison Twp.
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Indiana mother on a mission to save others after losing son to drug overdose
INDIANAPOLIS — Fentanyl continues to devastate communities across Indiana. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana hit a record-high for a second year in a row, with an estimated 2,750 Hoosiers dead from drug overdoses. Fentanyl is killing Americans at record rates. Many of them didn't...
Indiana Supreme Court considers murder sentence appeal for Joseph Oberhansley
Joseph Oberhansley was sentenced to life without parole in 2020, six years after he killed and mutilated his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.
Fox 19
Fire partially closes Rumpke’s recycling plant for southern Ohio, parts of Kentucky
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - A “substantial” early morning fire has partially shut down Rumpke’s main recycling facility that serves hundreds of thousands of customers in Greater Cincinnati, the Dayton area and parts of Kentucky, a Rumpke spokeswoman says. Flames broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
