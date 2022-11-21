ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 19

Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police say. Kreston Holland Jr., 22, of Liberty Township is accused of fleeing a Woodlawn police officer who tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a license plate.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
CINCINNATI, OH
cwbchicago.com

Greyhound bus killer apprehended in Alabama, Chicago police say

Chicago — FBI agents in Alabama have arrested a man that Chicago police believe shot and killed a Greyhound bus employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, was taken into custody on Monday and is awaiting extradition to Chicago, CPD Supt. David Brown...
CHICAGO, IL
q95fm.net

Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio

A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
COLUMBUS, OH
wslmradio.com

Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman

According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana abortion doctor testifies she properly reported 10-year-old rape victim’s abuse

An investigator at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office said in court Monday that the agency is still pursuing consumer complaints against an Indianapolis-based doctor who is at the center of a controversial abortion case. This despite testimony and evidence that appears to show Dr. Caitlin Bernard communicated with Ohio authorities even before performing the abortion […] The post Indiana abortion doctor testifies she properly reported 10-year-old rape victim’s abuse appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy