ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnell, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light

A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
wogx.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy