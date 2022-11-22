Read full article on original website
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
Surveillance video in Florida bar shooting shows bartender, customers tackle suspect
Newly released surveillance video from authorities in Florida appear to show the moment a man attacks his girlfriend, holds a gun to a bartender's head and then fires six rounds inside the bar before he was tackled by customers Sunday.
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
Maitland police officer repeatedly caught sleeping while on duty
MAITLAND, Fla. — A Maitland police officer is off the job after he was repeatedly caught sleeping while on duty. Officer Jermaine Grace was caught sleeping on the job by other officers several times. During an internal affairs interview, Grace admitted to falling asleep on duty at least 10...
Deputies searching for suspect who recorded woman in Publix bathroom
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who recorded a woman inside of a Florida Publix.
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
Raleigh News & Observer
Neighbors team up to pull man from under fallen limb. He later died, Florida cops say
Screams for help heard in a Florida neighborhood prompted bystanders to join forces and lift a fallen limb off a critically injured man, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Gary Clancy, 71, died at the scene, despite their efforts to revive him, the sheriff’s office said in a news...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light
A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Volusia County task force arrests convicted felon, takes more guns off the streets
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Law enforcement continues to increase patrols to protect the Spring Hill area of Volusia County. Last week, a multi-agency task force between the DeLand Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was specifically created to reduce crime in the Spring Hills area.
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
