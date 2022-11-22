Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington to pay $500,000 less for western part of city hall building
In mid-July, Bloomington’s redevelopment commission (RDC) gave initial approval to a $9.25 million deal to purchase CFC’s portion of the Showers building—which houses city hall in the eastern part of the building, in addition to CFC offices in the western part. But that price has now dropped...
Indiana Daily Student
Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington
Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
WISH-TV
Crews battle brush fire at Indiana’s Brown County State Park
NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
wbiw.com
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
wbiw.com
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
bsquarebulletin.com
Johnson’s Creamery: No new alley means no swap, but council’s vacation stands, project can proceed
On the list of Bloomington public rights-of-way there is no longer an east-west alley cutting across the former Johnson’s Creamery parcel off 7th Street and The B-Line Trail. The city council took care of that when it voted 8–1 to grant a request from Peerless Development to vacate the...
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
wbiw.com
Bloomington police investigate the theft of catalytic converters
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported hearing noises outside and witnessed a person in a pickup truck outside near her vehicle. She went outside and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
wfhb.org
Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com
Construction now underway for the new Bedford Police Department building
BEDFORD – Construction for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street is now underway, as Fox Construction from Bloomington arrived at the location Monday morning. Finalizing the purchase of the Former Aldi building in March of 2022, the City has been working diligently to get the project...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
wbiw.com
Natural Resources Foundation, Clif Bar, and the Division of Forestry add to Indiana’s forests
INDIANA – As part of the Indiana Tree Project, volunteers from Clif Bar joined staff from the INRF and the Division of Forestry to plant 3,000 trees in Greene-Sullivan State Forest earlier this month. Clif Bar started supporting the Indiana Tree Project in 2019. This year’s tree planting marks...
