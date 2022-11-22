ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

bsquarebulletin.com

Bloomington to pay $500,000 less for western part of city hall building

In mid-July, Bloomington’s redevelopment commission (RDC) gave initial approval to a $9.25 million deal to purchase CFC’s portion of the Showers building—which houses city hall in the eastern part of the building, in addition to CFC offices in the western part. But that price has now dropped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington

Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday

BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington police investigate the theft of catalytic converters

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported hearing noises outside and witnessed a person in a pickup truck outside near her vehicle. She went outside and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfhb.org

Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com

Construction now underway for the new Bedford Police Department building

BEDFORD – Construction for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street is now underway, as Fox Construction from Bloomington arrived at the location Monday morning. Finalizing the purchase of the Former Aldi building in March of 2022, the City has been working diligently to get the project...
BEDFORD, IN

