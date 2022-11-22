It's hard to see Kevin Durant playing in Toronto and not think about the possibilities. View the original article to see embedded media. He's simply magical. Even at 34 years old, the Brooklyn Nets superstar remains exactly that, a superstar, at the very top of his game and a threat from everywhere on the court. Even on a relatively quiet offensive night, his mere presence on the court wreaks havoc for hyper-aggressive defensive schemes like Toronto's. It's what opens everything else up for Brooklyn, creating opportunities for everyone else.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO