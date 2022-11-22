Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley says Nets' Ben Simmons owes 76ers, city of Philadelphia an apology
Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia, taking on his former team for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn. With plenty of boos raining down on the Aussie throughout the contest, the Philly faithful let their former star know how they felt, months on from the messy divorce which saw the three-time All-Star request a trade.
Sporting News
Ben Simmons booed by 76ers fans in return with Nets, but 'thought it was going to be louder' in Philadelphia
The day finally came for Ben Simmons to face the Philadelphia fan base. On Tuesday night, Simmons made his return to Philly with the Nets taking on the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, marking his first contest against the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2016. There is...
Nets star Ben Simmons praises former Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA–As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the focus is going to be on the return of Ben Simmons and remembering his time in Philadelphia. The 3-time All-Star spent 5.5 seasons, playing four of them, before he was sent to the Nets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors See the Importance of Depth in Loss to Kevin Durant & the Brooklyn Nets
It's hard to see Kevin Durant playing in Toronto and not think about the possibilities. View the original article to see embedded media. He's simply magical. Even at 34 years old, the Brooklyn Nets superstar remains exactly that, a superstar, at the very top of his game and a threat from everywhere on the court. Even on a relatively quiet offensive night, his mere presence on the court wreaks havoc for hyper-aggressive defensive schemes like Toronto's. It's what opens everything else up for Brooklyn, creating opportunities for everyone else.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
Doc Rivers Addresses Joel Embiid’s Latest Setback
Doc Rivers discusses his team's latest significant setback as Joel Embiid's set to miss some time.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Took Only One Shot In The Fourth Quarter Against The Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets' woes continued this season after their most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was certainly an embarrassing defeat for Kevin Durant and co., as the 76ers were depleted. The 76ers played the game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. But that didn't matter, as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Drop OT Thriller Versus Denver
On Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets squared off for the third time this season. But this time Denver would be without two of their key starters, the dynamic Jamal Murray and the sharp-shooting Michael Porter, Jr. The injuries seemed to be of little importance, as Denver carved out a 19-point lead early, but in typical Thunder fashion, Oklahoma City would find a way to.
The Youngest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
Jalen Duren and Trevor Keels are among 10 youngest NBA players for the 2022-23 season.
FOX Sports
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Picks & Bets For Thanksgiving Games
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. When it comes to sports betting, the NFL is as good as it gets. Professional football remains the biggest market on betting apps by far in the US and it’s not hard to see why.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’m Extremely Sorry!’ ‘Kick-Ass’ Cowboys Get Apology From ESPN Analyst
The Dallas Cowboys not only conquered the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but they also conquered the expectations of NFL defender-turned-ESPN-analyst Ryan Clark. Like many after the Cowboys lost a late lead against the Green Bay Packers in last Sunday's visit to Lambeau Field, Clark didn't think the Cowboys would fare well against the NFC North-leading Vikings. He went as far as to place the Cowboys in "all heaps of trouble" leading into the anticipated showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, especially after the Vikings stole a thrilling victory from the Buffalo Bills the week prior.
