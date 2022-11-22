ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Ava DuVernay, Miky Lee win big at International Emmy Awards

By UPI News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hosted the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RvFA_0jJnemdE00
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay of the U.S. holds her 2022 International Emmy Founders Award while standing with actors Blair Underwood (L) and Benjamin Bratt (R) at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The show celebrates creators and performers from all over the world, including the U.K., South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Hosted by Penn Jillette ( Penn & Teller ), big winners of the night included Yeonmo [The King's Affection,] which was the first Emmy for a Telenovela from South Korea and My Better World , which was the first Emmy for a Kids Program from South Africa.

In addition, Lou de Laâge won for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Eugenie in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball] and Dougray Scott won for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as detective Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh's Crime.

Two special awards were presented during the show -- South Korean actor Song Joong-ki presented the Directorate Award to Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group and actors Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt presented the Founders Award to writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay .

Other winners include Sex Education Season 3 (U.K.) for Best Comedy, Love on the Spectrum Season 2 (Australia) for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation] (France) for Best Documentary and Buscando A Frida for Best Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program.

The International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment goes to "Love on the Spectrum - Season 2" produced by Northern Pictures ( @northernpics )! #Australia #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/jnxEWmaifH — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 22, 2022

"Television around the world has really come of age," said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. "What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world class television programs and personalities, and win Emmys."

The full list of winners can be found on the official International Academy website.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
People

Queen Latifah on Embracing Her 'Honest and Genuine' Identity and Celebrating the 'Freedom to Be Me'

"I didn't know I was a girl, initially, I had to be told," the actress and rapper revealed in her acceptance speech at the inaugural TheGrio Awards Queen Latifah is sharing the wisdom of her experience finding self-acceptance.  The actress, in an acceptance speech at at the inaugural TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills, opened up about how her sense of identity has evolved over the years.  "It all starts with the family for me," Latifah, 52, shared with the audience at the of the ceremony celebrating icons, leaders and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Distractify

Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
E! News

Viola Davis Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status With 2023 Grammy Nomination

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Viola Davis just found herself one step closer to an exclusive award-winning circle. The Suicide Squad star just secured her first Grammy award nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her 2022 memoir Finding Me. If she wins, Viola will join the small group of EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—winners as its 18th member.
Decider.com

Quentin Tarantino Confirms Next Movie Will Be Last, Says He Feels “Out of Touch”

Quentin Tarantino — one of the most widely celebrated modern directors — might just have confirmed his retirement from filmmaking. The renowned creator sat down with Chris Wallace on Sunday’s (Nov. 20) episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about his future plans, where he hinted his movie-making days might be ending sooner than we expected.
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
purewow.com

With Her Recent Grammy Nomination, Viola Davis Is Poised to Join the Exclusive EGOT Club

While The Woman King might be actress Viola Davis’ splashiest project of the year, her recent Grammy nomination is set to potentially propel her to the storied (and exclusive) EGOT club. For those who need to brush up on their entertainment acronyms, EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Only 17 individuals have ever claimed EGOT status (by winning all four awards)—will Davis be the 18th?
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Honors Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir at Emotional Governors Awards

The Governors Awards seals it — awards season is officially back to its pre-pandemic level of glamour and frenzy. Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, American songwriter Diane Warren and Australian director Peter Weir were on hand to receive their honorary Oscars and Michael J. Fox to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy’s event Saturday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. Oscar contenders including Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Williams, Brendan Fraser, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monáe and Baz Luhrmann attended the celebration, typically a marquee event for campaigning that has been muted since...
Glamour

Eva Mendes Confirmed She Secretly Married ‘Husband’ Ryan Gosling

After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has confirmed she is married to Ryan Gosling. Here’s what we’ve known for years: Gosling and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda Amada and six-year-old Amada Lee. Beyond that, the pair have kept details about their family private…for the most part.
Collider

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox Reunites With Christopher Lloyd Before Being Honored At Governors Awards: Photos

Michael J. Fox arrived at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19 to receive a humanitarian award and ended up with a much bigger honor: a reunion with his Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd! The longtime friends, who became household names with the 1985 blockbuster, looked dapper in their sophisticated suits as they enjoyed the parade of glitterati in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film

Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)

Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy