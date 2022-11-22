Breeze Airways adds flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Breeze Airways has added twice-weekly service from Phoenix to South Carolina and Utah and will continue its Phoenix expansion in February, airline officials said.



According to a release, if fares are purchased to Charleston or Provo by Wednesday, Nov. 23, travelers will pay one-way fares from $89 to $29, respectively.



“Breeze always seeks to connect cities which have previously had no nonstop service,” Breeze’s president Tom Doxey said.



“We’re excited to connect Sky Harbor with five fantastic destinations nonstop, as well as adding a one-stop BreezeThru flight to New Orleans.”



Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the addition of the new service routes from Breeze Airways “is a win-win for travelers and our economy.”



Members of the Phoenix City County echoed Gallego’s comments.



“It is exciting to have Breeze Airways expand its service and offer more nonstop flight options at an affordable rate to Phoenix passengers,” Councilman Sal DiCiccio said.



"I am glad that Breeze Airways is entering the Phoenix market to add another value-conscious choice for our residents. Travel is a luxury for many people, so when we can add service to new destinations for a reasonable price, it can make a real impact," Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said.



"I look forward to our continuing partnership with Breeze and making that next trip possible for even more people.”