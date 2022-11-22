ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Related
dcnewsnow.com

4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event

Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
International Business Times

Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]

A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Food & Friends to give over 4K Thanksgiving meals to those with life-challenging illnesses

WASHINGTON (7News) — Just days before Thanksgiving, one kitchen is already seeing a flurry of activity. A crew full of volunteers is working with the staff at the nonprofit, preparing turkeys and meals. A proud Washington D.C. tradition continues this Thanksgiving, as Food & Friends’ staff and volunteers prepare complete holiday meals for adults and children in the Washington D.C. region facing HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other life-challenging illnesses.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

MPD looking for man they say robbed Southeast DC post office Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man they say robbed a Southeast D.C. post office Tuesday. The incident took place in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. According to D.C. officials, police are looking for a 20-30 year-old man with winter...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
HAGERSTOWN, MD

