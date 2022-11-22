Read full article on original website
dcnewsnow.com
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
WJLA
'Everyone deserves a good meal': Turkeys, Thanksgiving staples handed out in Montgomery Co
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (7News) — The season of giving is in full swing!. Workers and volunteers with UpCounty Hub handed out hundreds of turkeys, chickens, and other Thanksgiving staples Wednesday afternoon at Watkins Mill Elementary School in Montgomery Village. A line of cars wrapped around the school and almost...
WUSA
Protect DC gives friends, family opportunity to report someone who may become violent
WASHINGTON — On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado, back here at home, the District has a new program to help people on the brink of a violent outburst. Christopher Rodriguez is the Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). He says the program is more than a police response.
WJLA
Md. siblings give away bake sale funds to victims of Gaithersburg condo explosion
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Cupcakes connected two Maryland counties this week. Ahead of Giving Tuesday next week, 7News wants to tell you about two siblings in Frederick County who held a bake sale and raised hundreds of dollars for the victims of the Gaithersburg condo explosion in Montgomery County.
dcnewsnow.com
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
bethesdamagazine.com
Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event
Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
WUSA
'Hug your kids, tell them you love them' | Mother of shooting victim thankful he's alive
DERWOOD, Md. — When 15-year-old DeAndre Thomas was shot by a fellow student in the bathroom of Magruder High School in Rockville in January, it took a while for his mother to realize how close she was to losing her son. "When he got to the hospital, he had...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
WJLA
'We were overwhelmed': Charities report needs are immense this Thanksgiving season
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — This holiday season is coming with challenges for families that need help and the charities that serve them. Earlier this week, Bread for the City announced it was closing it’s doors early for the holiday and reopening next Monday. “After serving a record-breaking 16,000...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
International Business Times
Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]
A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
WJLA
Food & Friends to give over 4K Thanksgiving meals to those with life-challenging illnesses
WASHINGTON (7News) — Just days before Thanksgiving, one kitchen is already seeing a flurry of activity. A crew full of volunteers is working with the staff at the nonprofit, preparing turkeys and meals. A proud Washington D.C. tradition continues this Thanksgiving, as Food & Friends’ staff and volunteers prepare complete holiday meals for adults and children in the Washington D.C. region facing HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other life-challenging illnesses.
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Shooting at Prince George's County strip mall leaves four injured
WJLA
Washington Commanders to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to Md. residents
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation is hosting its 20th Harvest Feast on Tuesday. From 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., officials will distribute Thanksgiving food baskets, including turkeys and beverages, to 2,500 Prince George’s County residents. The annual Harvest Feast event is a collaborative effort that...
WJLA
MPD looking for man they say robbed Southeast DC post office Tuesday
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man they say robbed a Southeast D.C. post office Tuesday. The incident took place in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. According to D.C. officials, police are looking for a 20-30 year-old man with winter...
Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
