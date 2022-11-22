ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: November 22, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *J/NISI* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
MARTIN, JONATHAN Booking #: 442529 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 5:44 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1548.00
RODRIGUEZ, FREDDIE Booking #: 442528 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 4:44 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $25000.00
PITTS, PHILLIPE Booking #: 442527 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond
LOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 442526 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X3 Bond: Bond $500.00
GUADARRAMA, JOHN Booking #: 442525 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond
JEMISON, KAEVON Booking #: 442524 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 12:10 am Charges: 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $26000.00
Holleman, Brayden Booking #: 442523 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00
CHANTELOIS, BRENDAN Booking #: 442522 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond $1000.00
VEGA, JACQUELIN Booking #: 442521 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 11:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond $1000.00
STAFFORD, LANCE Booking #: 442520 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00
MUELLER, JESSICA Booking #: 442519 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 5:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00
BRAZEAL, BRADY Booking #: 442518 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: 26050023 *MTR* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10 Bond: Bond No Bond
CLARK, MANDI Booking #: 442517 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 4:12 pm Charges: 26990041 *J/NISI* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
35990015 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond
EDEN, JERRY Booking #: 442516 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond
SMITH, STEPHEN Booking #: 442515 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 3:38 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2144.00
KAISER, PEGGY Booking #: 442514 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 3:13 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond
WORLEY, SCOTT Booking #: 442513 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:59 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X11
MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $3720.00
APPO, TONYA Booking #: 442512 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 11:33 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond
SIMS, ROBERT Booking #: 442511 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 9:29 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $237.00
GUITERREZ, JAVIER Booking #: 442510 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 8:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2000.00
ADAME, LEON Booking #: 442509 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:34 am Charges: 37040009 *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond
ROBLES, JOSE Booking #: 442508 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:30 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2500.00
FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 442507 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4
MISC FTA X6 Bond: Bond $5260.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

