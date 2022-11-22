Tom Green County jail logs: November 22, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/NISI* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

MARTIN, JONATHAN Booking #: 442529 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 5:44 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1548.00RODRIGUEZ, FREDDIE Booking #: 442528 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 4:44 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $25000.00PITTS, PHILLIPE Booking #: 442527 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No BondLOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 442526 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X3 Bond: Bond $500.00GUADARRAMA, JOHN Booking #: 442525 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No BondJEMISON, KAEVON Booking #: 442524 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 12:10 am Charges: 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $26000.00Holleman, Brayden Booking #: 442523 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00CHANTELOIS, BRENDAN Booking #: 442522 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond $1000.00VEGA, JACQUELIN Booking #: 442521 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 11:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond $1000.00STAFFORD, LANCE Booking #: 442520 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00MUELLER, JESSICA Booking #: 442519 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 5:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00BRAZEAL, BRADY Booking #: 442518 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: 26050023 *MTR* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10 Bond: Bond No BondCLARK, MANDI Booking #: 442517 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 4:12 pm Charges: 26990041 *J/NISI* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING35990015 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No BondEDEN, JERRY Booking #: 442516 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No BondSMITH, STEPHEN Booking #: 442515 Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 3:38 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$250054999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVERMISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2144.00KAISER, PEGGY Booking #: 442514 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 3:13 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No BondWORLEY, SCOTT Booking #: 442513 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:59 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X11MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $3720.00APPO, TONYA Booking #: 442512 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 11:33 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No BondSIMS, ROBERT Booking #: 442511 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 9:29 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $237.00GUITERREZ, JAVIER Booking #: 442510 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 8:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2000.00ADAME, LEON Booking #: 442509 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:34 am Charges: 37040009 *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No BondROBLES, JOSE Booking #: 442508 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:30 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2500.00FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 442507 Release Date: 11-21-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2022 – 6:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4MISC FTA X6 Bond: Bond $5260.00

