Georgia State

CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
CNBC

Toyota unveils new Prius hybrids amid skepticism of its EV strategy

Toyota is not giving up on its flagship Prius hybrid anytime soon, as it revealed a new generation of the vehicle Tuesday night. Moving forward with the Prius as other automakers vow to go all-electric in the years ahead is part of Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda's electrification strategy. Toyoda believes...
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
electrek.co

GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025

At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
tipranks.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Has Big Plans for the Chinese EV Market

General Motors has ambitious plans to capture the lucrative Chinese EV market. The company hopes to launch over 15 EV models on the mainland by 2025. Global automaker The General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is planning to launch more than 15 fully electric vehicle (EV) models in China by 2025. These EVs will be built using GM’s popular Ultium platform, the company announced at the Tech Day event on November 22.
MotorBiscuit

Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?

Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Buick To Launch Its First Ultium-Based EV In China This Year

Buick has announced it will introduce its first Ultium-based electric vehicle, a five-seat SUV, in China later this year. Customer deliveries of the battery-powered model will start in the first half of 2023, with a second Ultium-powered electric vehicle to follow later in the year. This means Buick will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in China many months before the brand's first EV in the US—also an SUV built on the Ultium platform—debuts in 2024.
dcnewsnow.com

Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan

In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.

