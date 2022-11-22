Buick has announced it will introduce its first Ultium-based electric vehicle, a five-seat SUV, in China later this year. Customer deliveries of the battery-powered model will start in the first half of 2023, with a second Ultium-powered electric vehicle to follow later in the year. This means Buick will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in China many months before the brand's first EV in the US—also an SUV built on the Ultium platform—debuts in 2024.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO