It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
electrek.co
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
CNBC
Toyota unveils new Prius hybrids amid skepticism of its EV strategy
Toyota is not giving up on its flagship Prius hybrid anytime soon, as it revealed a new generation of the vehicle Tuesday night. Moving forward with the Prius as other automakers vow to go all-electric in the years ahead is part of Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda's electrification strategy. Toyoda believes...
Why Does Chrysler Only Have 2 Cars in Their Lineup?
Chrysler has been a major competitor for years. Now Chrysler only has 2 cars in their lineup. The post Why Does Chrysler Only Have 2 Cars in Their Lineup? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public
The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
electrek.co
GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025
At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Has Big Plans for the Chinese EV Market
General Motors has ambitious plans to capture the lucrative Chinese EV market. The company hopes to launch over 15 EV models on the mainland by 2025. Global automaker The General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is planning to launch more than 15 fully electric vehicle (EV) models in China by 2025. These EVs will be built using GM’s popular Ultium platform, the company announced at the Tech Day event on November 22.
Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?
Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck
If you're dreaming of an efficient and powerful hybrid truck hailing from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Buick To Launch Its First Ultium-Based EV In China This Year
Buick has announced it will introduce its first Ultium-based electric vehicle, a five-seat SUV, in China later this year. Customer deliveries of the battery-powered model will start in the first half of 2023, with a second Ultium-powered electric vehicle to follow later in the year. This means Buick will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in China many months before the brand's first EV in the US—also an SUV built on the Ultium platform—debuts in 2024.
How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?
Good news for prospective homebuyers: After many months of skyrocketing home prices, they are finally on the downswing in many places across the country. However, some U.S. cities are seeing bigger...
dcnewsnow.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
