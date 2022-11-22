ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kait 8

Nashville Chamber of Commerce announces support of new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Board of Directors at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce have announced support of Mayor John Cooper’s Tennessee Titans stadium proposal. “After reviewing all publicly available information and conducting an independent study, the board concluded the current domed stadium proposal was the best option for Nashville taxpayers,” the Chamber said in a media release.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Updates made to help police read new TN license plates

News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras that will allow them to read Tennessee's new blue license plates. Updates made to help police read new TN license plates. News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hunters Lane High School student charged with bringing gun on campus

The student reportedly admitted to taking his family member’s gun from home without permission. He told authorities that he needed the gun for protection. Hunters Lane High School student charged with bringing …. The student reportedly admitted to taking his family member’s gun from home without permission. He told...
OKLAHOMA STATE

