Criminal investigation underway after SUV plows through Apple store in Hingham, leaving 1 dead and 19 injured

This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
whdh.com
Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
whdh.com
Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in deadly Hingham store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving his vehicle through an Apple store in Hingham faced a judge Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed and 19 were injured in the crash. Bail was set at $100,000 for Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested Monday night...
whdh.com
7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
whdh.com
whdh.com
Man saved from burning car in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
whdh.com
Driver facing reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge in deadly Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on a reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge following his arrested in connection with a crash at an Apple store in Hingham that killed one person and injured 19 others, officials announced. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, after an...
whdh.com
Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Ayden Jordan is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark blue shirt, beige pants, black puffer jacket, white and purple Jordan sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.
whdh.com
whdh.com
whdh.com
Hundreds displaced on Thanksgiving after fire in Worcester high-rise
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Worcester forced hundreds of people from their homes on Thanksgiving. Fire crews responding to a reported electrical fire on Laurel Street around 3:45 a.m. found an issue in the building’s electrical room and were forced to kill the power and evacuate the building.
whdh.com
Individual arrested following NH shootings that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following a search across parts of southern New Hampshire, an arrest was made in the case of a man shot in Brookline, New Hampshire, while an investigation into a nearby fatal shooting in Lyndeborough continues. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape in...
whdh.com
whdh.com
Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
whdh.com
WATCH: Boston Police seek public’s help in IDing woman accused of vandalism, biting restaurant employee
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after an assault at a restaurant in Dorchester – all of which was caught on tape. It was Sunday, Nov. 20, when a woman entered Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa on Blue Hill...
whdh.com
Boston PD: Missing Person Alert canceled for 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police announced a 12-year-old boy has been found after the department issued a “Missing Person Alert” for him on Tuesday. At 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said Ayden Jordan had been located after issuing the alert the previous evening. — Originally posted on Wednesday, Nov....
whdh.com
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
whdh.com
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
whdh.com
MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
