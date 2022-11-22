ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Criminal investigation underway after SUV plows through Apple store in Hingham, leaving 1 dead and 19 injured

By Rob Way, Mari Salazar
 2 days ago
Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
HINGHAM, MA
Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in deadly Hingham store crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving his vehicle through an Apple store in Hingham faced a judge Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed and 19 were injured in the crash. Bail was set at $100,000 for Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested Monday night...
HINGHAM, MA
7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
Fentanyl found in apartment building where Malden Fire, Hazmat crews responded to medical emergency

MALDEN, MA
Man saved from burning car in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Ayden Jordan is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark blue shirt, beige pants, black puffer jacket, white and purple Jordan sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.
BOSTON, MA
Hundreds displaced on Thanksgiving after fire in Worcester high-rise

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Worcester forced hundreds of people from their homes on Thanksgiving. Fire crews responding to a reported electrical fire on Laurel Street around 3:45 a.m. found an issue in the building’s electrical room and were forced to kill the power and evacuate the building.
WORCESTER, MA
Individual arrested following NH shootings that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following a search across parts of southern New Hampshire, an arrest was made in the case of a man shot in Brookline, New Hampshire, while an investigation into a nearby fatal shooting in Lyndeborough continues. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape in...
NASHUA, NH
Police looking to identify suspect in Theater District assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
Boston PD: Missing Person Alert canceled for 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police announced a 12-year-old boy has been found after the department issued a “Missing Person Alert” for him on Tuesday. At 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said Ayden Jordan had been located after issuing the alert the previous evening. — Originally posted on Wednesday, Nov....
BOSTON, MA
MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
BOSTON, MA

