Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock: Should You Hop in This Uber?
Despite rising inflation raising concerns about consumer spending, Uber continued to post record revenue growth recently. This is a reaffirmation that Uber stock could be a good long-term Buy. Ridesharing and delivery giant Uber Technologies’ (NYSE:UBER) stock has tumbled just like the overall stock market. Uber is the largest player...
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
Should You Buy Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) Near All-Time Highs?
Shares of Metro, a Canadian grocery giant, have been bucking the trend this year, registering solid gains. However, it may not be wise to buy Metro stock near all-time highs for a couple of key reasons. Metro (TSE:MRU), one of the largest Canadian grocery retailers, has enjoyed nice gains this...
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stingray Group is a high-yielding penny stock that not too many investors know about. Despite its high debt level, its 6% dividend yield looks sustainable. Therefore, the stock is worth considering. Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A), a Canadian music, media, and technology company that provides audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content,...
Meta vs. Block: 2 Tumbling Tech Titans Pivoting Hard
Meta and Block stocks have been tumbling non-stop as of late. With strategic pivots and big name changes in the books, both firms are doing what it takes to keep the growth alive amid rising macro and industry headwinds. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see where...
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
This Week in Crypto: Dovish Fed Sparks Rebound
After experiencing a significant downturn from the FTX fallout in prior weeks, the broader cryptocurrency market trended mostly flat over the last seven sessions as expectations of further U.S. rate hikes eased, helping the market recover from weekly lows. Bitcoin Unchanged as Massive Dormant Wallet Reawakens. As market participants continue...
What Does the T+2 Rule Mean in Stock Settlement?
The T+2 rule guides the stock trade settlement process. If you make a stock purchase, the transaction takes a few days to conclude for your name to get on the company’s shareholder roll. The T+2 settlement period can affect your eligibility for an upcoming dividend. The stock market has...
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
AR, EQT: Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Antero and EQT stocks have doubled in 2022 and made their investors rich. Moreover, favorable sector trends augur well for future growth. The stocks of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) doubled in 2022. (See the graph below. Meanwhile, higher demand, increased exports, and underinvestment in the sector will support higher prices, which in turn may drive these stocks higher.
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify stock has bounced back from its lows. However, the uncertain economic environment could continue to play spoilsport. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
3 Residential REITs to Consider amid Dividend Hikes
An encouraging rental market means residential REITs are hiking dividends. The following three REITs present promising mid-market exposure. U.S. residential real estate investment trusts have been on a dividend hiking spree lately, with the sector experiencing several dividend increases since the turn of the year. Although rising interest rates and a waning economy have caused housing prices to fade, much of the residential rental market has increased steadily due to a fade in consumer purchasing power. This resulted in higher earnings among many of the leading U.S. residential REITs, allowing investors to reap the benefits of higher dividend yields.
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
These stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and are close to hitting their ex-dividend date. Investors eying dividend income could consider putting their money into these five companies before this month ends (before their ex-dividend dates). Furthermore, these companies’ shares offer a high yield of over 7%, making them an attractive investment to combat inflation. Let’s begin.
Apple not planning to purchase Manchester United, MacRumors says
Apple (AAPL) is not currently planning to purchase Manchester United (MANU), a source "with direct knowledge of the situation" told MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol after the British tabloid The Daily Star claimed that Apple had expressed an interest in buying the soccer club. The source said the tabloid’s report "is false," MacRumors reported. Reference Link.
