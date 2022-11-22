ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Dell, IL

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
newschannel20.com

Crews respond to fire at local union

SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 1005 N Dunlap Ave, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 149 union. Crews were dispatched at 2:51 pm on Monday. We're told that upon arrival, no flames were visible but black smoke was pouring out of the roof.
SAVOY, IL
Q985

Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL

Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
LOVINGTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
SALEM, IL
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Candy Canes on Main: Two days of family fun and activities

(Good Day Live) – Candy Canes on Main is an annual Christmas event that promotes local tourism, family-friendly fun and shopping small for the holidays in downtown Casey, IL. It traditionally takes place on the first weekend in December. Friday, Dec 2, 2022. 4-9 pm Food Trucks. 5:30-6:30 pm...
CASEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man escapes serious injury in motorcycle accident

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old Iuka man refused hospital treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on private property off the 8100 block of River Road in rural Iuka. Anthony Hongsermeier was checked on the scene by Iuka Fire first responders and United Medical Response.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
SALEM, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
wamwamfm.com

Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington

A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
WASHINGTON, IN

