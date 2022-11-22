Read full article on original website
Sheriff Webre Offers Safety Tips for the Holiday Season
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is offering several safety tips to the public for the upcoming holiday season. “During the week of Thanksgiving, many residents go on vacation or start their holiday shopping,” said Sheriff Webre. “We want to offer you some safety tips to keep your property safe while you’re away and to conduct financial transactions as safe as possible.”
Occupant Protection Enforcement Wave Scheduled For Thanksgiving Week in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that by utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, the Thibodaux Police Department is participating in a Click It or Ticket It wave within the City Limits of Thibodaux this week, which began Saturday, November 19th, and will last until Saturday, November 26th. Thibodaux...
Baggage thieves hit Armstrong Airport
A pair of men are accused of stealing luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, snatching the bags from baggage carousels. The two men are under arrest tonight.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers cleaning up litter around Baton Rouge made a startling discovery Wednesday morning: A loaded gun. The good Samaritans with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said they found the weapon, along with roughly 20 large bags' worth of garbage, by the Bluebonnet exit along I-10. The handgun was found in a grassy patch near the interstate.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - An unusual, mysterious person wearing a mask and gloves while passing out flyers to businesses late at night likely spooked people into thinking something far more dangerous was unfolding this week. Federal and local authorities determined there was no threat. Investigators have found no evidence of any...
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
Celebrate Locally for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday is a great way to get started shopping for the holidays while shopping locally. Here are some options to celebrate supporting your local businesses this weekend!. Small Business Saturday Market at the Plaza. Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 488 Corporate Drive, Houma Join...
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport
Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
GALLERY: 2022 Bayou Arts Fest
A great time was had at the 2022 Bayou Arts Fest in downtown Houma, this past Sunday, November 20, 2022. Featuring a cook-off, live music, dancing, art, craft booths, and delicious food, the event was a success. Funds raised by the event will support the The Bayou Regional Arts Council in its effort to support arts access in the Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes through grants, workshops, and networking opportunities for artists and organizations.
