Thibodaux, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houmatimes.com

Sheriff Webre Offers Safety Tips for the Holiday Season

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is offering several safety tips to the public for the upcoming holiday season. “During the week of Thanksgiving, many residents go on vacation or start their holiday shopping,” said Sheriff Webre. “We want to offer you some safety tips to keep your property safe while you’re away and to conduct financial transactions as safe as possible.”
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers cleaning up litter around Baton Rouge made a startling discovery Wednesday morning: A loaded gun. The good Samaritans with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said they found the weapon, along with roughly 20 large bags' worth of garbage, by the Bluebonnet exit along I-10. The handgun was found in a grassy patch near the interstate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Celebrate Locally for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday is a great way to get started shopping for the holidays while shopping locally. Here are some options to celebrate supporting your local businesses this weekend!. Small Business Saturday Market at the Plaza. Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 488 Corporate Drive, Houma Join...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport

Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday

Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: 2022 Bayou Arts Fest

A great time was had at the 2022 Bayou Arts Fest in downtown Houma, this past Sunday, November 20, 2022. Featuring a cook-off, live music, dancing, art, craft booths, and delicious food, the event was a success. Funds raised by the event will support the The Bayou Regional Arts Council in its effort to support arts access in the Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes through grants, workshops, and networking opportunities for artists and organizations.
HOUMA, LA

