fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
55-year-old man reported missing from Hendersonville
Hendersonville police reported 55-year-old Sterling Knox went missing from his home in the Mansker Farms subdivision around 1:30 p.m.
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit
WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
WSMV
Nashville truck driver rescues puppy on highway, reunites her with West Chester family
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tennessee truck driver is credited with stopping to save a puppy stranded on the interstate and then returning her to her family in Ohio. Jada is a 10-month-old German shepherd who lives in West Chester. Her owner, Cory Hickman, describes her as energetic, well mannered and personable.
WSMV
Man charged with committing three robberies in one day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to MNPD, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction site...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in South Nashville now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
Man arrested after allegedly committing three armed robberies in Nashville
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed three armed robberies within a short period of time.
WSMV
Metro police identify 19-year-old in deadly shooting at South Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a deadly shooting where a 19-year-old was found shot and killed inside his vehicle. Police have identified the victim as Pablo Ical-Caz, 19, Monday. In South Nashville, it is very concerning for neighbor Jeremy Malone to know someone was shot and...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
WSMV
Tracy Lawrence joins Nashville Rescue Mission staff to fry more than 1,000 turkeys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just two days before Thanksgiving, Tracy Lawrence joined the Nashville Rescue Mission staff and donors at a turkey fry at the new location of the Nashville Fairgrounds. Lawrence has made this his event every year since 2005. “I love the city, its people and I think...
Williamson County deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
Suspect sought for pepper spraying, assaulting men at car wash
Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.
WSMV
Man charged with three robberies from same day
‘Our lives are not the same’: Woman who lost husband urges people not to drive drunk over holidays
During the time of the year when drunk driving crashes tend to increase the most, Melinda Campbell hopes her story can help highlight the importance of designating a sober driver or finding an alternate way to get home.
