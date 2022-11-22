ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
R.A. Heim

Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Taste Of Home

These Are the Stores That Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving

For some, Thanksgiving day is not only a celebration of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes and cherishing time with our loved ones. It can also mark the day people commence Black Friday shopping. It’s the controversy that takes place every year—should stores be open on the national holiday? While some are...
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know

Thanksgiving is a special time of year when loved ones gather and give thanks (and, ya know, have a few squabbles here and there). As with any holiday, the actual day is pretty hectic, especially when you have a turkey to thaw, pies to bake and family to welcome — all at the same time.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season

Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NBC News

Where shoppers may see the biggest discounts on Black Friday—and where they won’t

It’s a rare sight these days: price cuts. While the pace of price hikes across the economy is starting to slow down, inflation was still running at 7.7% last month — a level not seen in around four decades. So this holiday season, retailers are using deep discounts to entice Americans to shop in stores and online. Clothing, shoes, toys and electronics are among the items already hitting sales racks heading into Black Friday.
DoYouRemember?

Why You Should Do Bulk-Buying At Costco Rather Than At Other Stores

Before now, grocery shopping was mostly about picking the best products while paying little attention to the prices. As long as we were getting our money’s worth, it was good. However, with the rise of inflation, store purchasing is more than just picking products from the shelves. Attention is now paid to the prices and the size and it’s more important than ever to make a list and plan out your budget before making any purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy