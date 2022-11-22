PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) stock plunges 18.98% (As on November 23, 12:28:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has ended the third quarter with 26 million PagBank clients, the second largest digital bank in Brazil. PagBank cash-in surpassed 40 billion reais, and Total Deposits reached almost 20 billion reais just 3 years after its creation. PAGS TPV totaled R$195.4 billion, an increase of +56% vs. 3Q21 due to the growth of +35% in PagSeguro TPV and +79% in PagBank TPV, mainly driven by the maturation of merchant cohorts’ and market share gains in payments combined with deeper engagement with PagBank services. PAGS Net Take Rate totaled 2.90% in 3Q22, an increase of +48 bps vs. 3Q21 and +15 bps vs. 2Q22. This increase reflects the ongoing repricing process, which is mainly applicable to our prepayment services. PagSeguro TPV totaled R$ 90.3 billion, an increase of +35% vs. 3Q21.

