AEO Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) surged in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the lifestyle, clothing, and accessories retailer exceeded analysts’ estimates on both the top line and bottom line. Total net revenues for AEO, declined 3% year-over-year to $1.2 billion but beat Street estimates by $30 million.
Is Deere (NYSE:DE) on Track to Beat Q4 Expectations?
Deere is set to report its fourth-quarter results on November 23. Despite the current headwinds, analysts are upbeat about the solid forecasts for Fiscal 2023 that may push the stock higher. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 23, before the market...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
PagSeguro Shares (NYSE:PAGS) Plunge after Earnings Report
Shares of Brazilian financial technology solutions provider PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) are down over 19% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to its Q3 earnings report, which saw revenue grow by 45.3% year-over-year to R$4.04 billion. However, this was below analyst estimates of R$4.087 billion. In addition, earnings per...
PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Mixed Results
PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) stock plunges 18.98% (As on November 23, 12:28:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has ended the third quarter with 26 million PagBank clients, the second largest digital bank in Brazil. PagBank cash-in surpassed 40 billion reais, and Total Deposits reached almost 20 billion reais just 3 years after its creation. PAGS TPV totaled R$195.4 billion, an increase of +56% vs. 3Q21 due to the growth of +35% in PagSeguro TPV and +79% in PagBank TPV, mainly driven by the maturation of merchant cohorts’ and market share gains in payments combined with deeper engagement with PagBank services. PAGS Net Take Rate totaled 2.90% in 3Q22, an increase of +48 bps vs. 3Q21 and +15 bps vs. 2Q22. This increase reflects the ongoing repricing process, which is mainly applicable to our prepayment services. PagSeguro TPV totaled R$ 90.3 billion, an increase of +35% vs. 3Q21.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.18%, 1.36%, and 1.48%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.47%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.14%.
Cramer reveals a retail stock he says is ‘chronically underestimated’
Best Buy reports a strong third quarter and raises its future guidance. Jim Cramer reacts to the earnings print on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Best Buy stock is up over 10% following the quarterly update this morning. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is up more than 10% on...
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
Vipshop Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
Shares of online retailer Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) are rising in the pre-market session today after the company posted a third-quarter earnings beat. Revenue declined 13.3% year-over-year to $3 billion, missing estimates by $60 million. EPADS (Earning per American Depository Share) at $0.36, on the other hand, came in ahead of expectations by $0.12.
