ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
HOLAUSA

The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
Us Weekly

Inside King Charles III and the Queen’s ‘Unspoken’ Deal About Camilla’s Queen Consort Role

A quiet arrangement. King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II had an “unspoken” deal about naming Camilla as Queen Consort — and it involved Prince Andrew. “You may recall that Prince Andrew was enmeshed in the Jeffrey Epstein [case],” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview on Tuesday, November 1, while talking about his new book, The King: The Life of King Charles III. “Charles was instrumental in making sure that, with [Prince] William’s backing, that Andrew was more or less drummed out of the family.”
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
BBC

Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled

The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
CNN

King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo

King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo. King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday on the British throne with a new photograph and a new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles' appointment as Ranger.
AOL Corp

King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III is reflecting on his mother's remarkable reign. The King, 74, spoke about the prophetic speech Queen Elizabeth made in South Africa 75 years ago during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, who is spending three days in the U.K. on the first state visit of Charles' reign.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Cheryl E Preston

Angry man throws eggs at King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles gets heckled as he greets the peopleThe Sun Youtube screenshot. A heckler expressed his discontent with the King and Queen. On Wednesday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla encountered one of the hazards of being royalty-disgruntled subjects. During the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth died there were people caught on camera who refused to shake Meghan Markle's hand but the King and Queen Consort endured something eggstreamly different. The couple was entering the Northern town of York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where traditionally monarchs are welcomed to the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy