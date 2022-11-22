Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"I've never beat Federer but Djokovic made me most uncomfortable" - says David Ferrer
Former world number four David Ferrer named Novak Djokovic as the player toughest to face despite going winless against Federer. David Ferrer lost 17 times in his career to Roger Federer, but he did win a few matches against Novak Djokovic. Ferrer, who has consistently believed that Djokovic causes him the most discomfort on the court, has managed five victories in 21 matches against Novak.
Yardbarker
US Davis Cup team further mired in controversy over Rajeev Ram snub
The US Davis Cup team has been further embroiled in heated controversy surrounding the decision to leave out doubles specialist, Rajeev Ram, for their quarter-final tie against Italy. It caused much consternation that Ram was left out of the team. Ram is one of the best doubles players in the...
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two
Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
Yardbarker
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
Once an NBA season begins, there aren't really many days off for the players and the teams. More often than not, they will the entire season with minimal holidays unless something unprecedented happens. But Thanksgiving is one of the rare days when everyone in the NBA has a day off.
Comments / 0