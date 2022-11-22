Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO