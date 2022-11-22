Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boil Water Order Lifted
The Frankfort Water Works lifted a boil water advisory Tuesday for a water valve replacement. Affected customers were notified to boil water for cooking and/or hygiene purposes. A total of 67 are affected by the boil water. Areas affected are Crescent Drive between East Wabash Street and East Washington St.;...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Johnson County: The last bridge beams over the future I-69 will be delivered and staged early this week. Motorists should expect short stoppages on northbound S.R. 37 between Fairview Road and Bluffdale Drive as large trucks are brought into the work zone. Bridge crews plan to set the beams following the holiday weekend. Road crews expect to cease operations by noon on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Motorists should watch for clean-up work on the shoulder when traveling for the holidays.
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
shelbycountypost.com
Law enforcement in Shelby, Hancock and Rush receive grants for enhanced traffic enforcement
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police...
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Dies in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday
At approximately 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North, Lebanon, on a vehicle accident with injuries. Initial investigation has found that a Dodge Ram, driven by a Morgan Zink (28 years old) of Georgetown,...
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
clintoncountydailynews.com
David L. Shelton
David Louis Shelton, 83, former Kokomo resident, passed away November 17, 2022 in his home where he resided with his son and daughter-in-law in Borden, IN. He was born on March 4, 1939 in Marion County, IN to Louis Edward and Coline Seward (Cook) Shelton. He married Sharon Nadine Coffee on May 27, 1961 in Marion County and she preceded him in death on January 23, 2022.
WISH-TV
Humane Society for Hamilton County in crisis to have Black Friday ‘priceless’ adoption special
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, the Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a “priceless” adoption event for Black Friday. According to a news release, the event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday allows adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a new family member.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
visitwabashcounty.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Defeats Frankfort In Season Opener Wednesday Night
County rivals Clinton Prairie and Frankfort played their season opener at Clinton Prairie Wednesday night and it was a packed house. The anticipation of excitement with the Hotdogs and Gophers is always high and did not disappoint. When the final seconds ticked off the score board it was Clinton Prairie over Frankfort in a non conference game by the score of 49-38.
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thanksgiving storm system
INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system arrives for Thanksgiving Day, however, rain will be holding off until later in the day. It will be a dry and cold start for the Drumstick Dash. At the start of the race, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds...
