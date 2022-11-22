Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Coro Energy Resumes Bezzecca Gas Production At Stable Rates
Coro Energy has stabilized production rates from the Bezzecca gas field in Italy, following constrained resumption earlier in the month. — Coro Energy said that production rates at the Bezzecca gas field in Italy have been stabilized since November 18. The well initially commenced production on November 8 at constrained, lower rates.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Two reasons New England will suffer brutal winter energy prices and even blackouts
A fuel supply crisis in New England has sent consumer utility bills soaring and threatens blackouts this winter — even as the United States exports record volumes of fuel to customers overseas.
Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports
The Energy Information Administration recently reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. (The primary distillates are diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.) However, in 2008 distillate levels were low coming out of spring. Currently, they are low going into fall. That is far worse than the...
Business: Oil output increase?
OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, a move that could help heal a rift between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone. The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation.
tipranks.com
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
WTI crude oil fell 3.72% to close at $77.94 per barrel, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil might be $65-$70 per barrel. This would be higher than the current market price of Russian oil. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil stockpiles dropped by 4.8...
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.18%, 1.36%, and 1.48%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.47%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.14%.
tipranks.com
Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
Earn reliable passive income with dividend-paying stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss one consumer stock with a low beta and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors eyeing reliable passive income could consider investing in top-quality dividend stocks. While several companies have been paying and increasing their dividends,...
tipranks.com
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The holiday season calls for overeating and overspending, sure, but also gratitude, even amid economic uncertainty. Thankfully, there are a number of stocks that deserve our appreciation, and perhaps our investable capital as well. Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and...
tipranks.com
Looking to Ride the Self-Driving Boom? Analysts Suggest 2 Stocks to Buy
The automotive industry is at the beginning of a major shake-up, akin to the first flowering and spread of combustion-engine cars in the first place. Important new technologies are bursting onto the scene, including electric drive systems – and autonomously controlled vehicles. In China, car makers are already building autonomous cars with full-stack sensor systems, and they’re getting them onto the roads. We can look forward to a similar evolution in the US auto industry, perhaps starting as early as next year.
tipranks.com
Here’s How SQM Stock Will Benefit from the EV Transition
SQM delivered another earnings surprise as it currently operates in a highly conducive market. Robust lithium prices have pushed its earnings into high gear and will continue move the needle for SQM stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is a leading global producer of lithium, potassium, and other...
invezz.com
BP share price forecast as crude oil retreats
BP stock price has held steady in the past few months. Crude oil prices have pulled back in the past few days. BP (LON: BP) share price has been in a strong bullish trend as demand for oil and gas stocks rise. The shares rose to 483p, which was a few points below the year-to-date high of 505p. They have jumped by more than 40% this year.
