Coro Energy Resumes Bezzecca Gas Production At Stable Rates

Coro Energy has stabilized production rates from the Bezzecca gas field in Italy, following constrained resumption earlier in the month. — Coro Energy said that production rates at the Bezzecca gas field in Italy have been stabilized since November 18. The well initially commenced production on November 8 at constrained, lower rates.
Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Business: Oil output increase?

OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, a move that could help heal a rift between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone. The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation.
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap

WTI crude oil fell 3.72% to close at $77.94 per barrel, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil might be $65-$70 per barrel. This would be higher than the current market price of Russian oil. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil stockpiles dropped by 4.8...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.18%, 1.36%, and 1.48%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.47%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.14%.
Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock

Earn reliable passive income with dividend-paying stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss one consumer stock with a low beta and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors eyeing reliable passive income could consider investing in top-quality dividend stocks. While several companies have been paying and increasing their dividends,...
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

The holiday season calls for overeating and overspending, sure, but also gratitude, even amid economic uncertainty. Thankfully, there are a number of stocks that deserve our appreciation, and perhaps our investable capital as well. Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and...
Looking to Ride the Self-Driving Boom? Analysts Suggest 2 Stocks to Buy

The automotive industry is at the beginning of a major shake-up, akin to the first flowering and spread of combustion-engine cars in the first place. Important new technologies are bursting onto the scene, including electric drive systems – and autonomously controlled vehicles. In China, car makers are already building autonomous cars with full-stack sensor systems, and they’re getting them onto the roads. We can look forward to a similar evolution in the US auto industry, perhaps starting as early as next year.
Here’s How SQM Stock Will Benefit from the EV Transition

SQM delivered another earnings surprise as it currently operates in a highly conducive market. Robust lithium prices have pushed its earnings into high gear and will continue move the needle for SQM stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is a leading global producer of lithium, potassium, and other...
BP share price forecast as crude oil retreats

BP stock price has held steady in the past few months. Crude oil prices have pulled back in the past few days. BP (LON: BP) share price has been in a strong bullish trend as demand for oil and gas stocks rise. The shares rose to 483p, which was a few points below the year-to-date high of 505p. They have jumped by more than 40% this year.

