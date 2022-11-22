Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Surfin’ Turkey 5K set for Thanksgiving morning supports Hatteras Island students
On Thanksgiving Day, the 11th annual Surfin’ Turkey 5K is slated for the streets of Hatteras village. The Surfin’ Turkey 5K is one of the main fundraising events hosted by the Hatteras Island Youth Education Fund. It supports the educational needs of students on Hatteras Island. This fall,...
obxtoday.com
Twiddy & Company’s 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village kicks off this Friday
Twiddy & Company is proud to present their 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village, a holiday experience that will transform Historic Corolla Village into a Christmas wonderland filled with thousands of lights, trees, and holiday displays beginning this Friday, November 25. The event will run each Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. until December 30th.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly
Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Columbia Middle School seventh grader wins VFW Patriot’s Pen contest
Columbia Middle School students participated in the annual VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay contest. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by drafting a 300-400 word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief. This year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
realtrends.com
Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks
North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Board of Commissioners meetings set for 2023
The Dare County Board of Commissioners has approved the 2023 dates for its regularly scheduled monthly meetings. The meetings are held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Except for July 17, all meetings begin at 9 a.m. Meetings are scheduled for the...
coastalreview.org
Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment
Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck amends animal control and other ordinances
After making some changes to the agenda due to the absence of commissioner Bob White, Currituck commissioners moved quickly through new business at the November 7 regular meeting. County attorney Megan Morgan introduced an amendment to the county code which prohibits burning materials on construction sites located at the beach,...
Police searching for road rage assault suspects in Outer Banks
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, is searching for suspects in a road rage assault incident that occurred last week.
thecoastlandtimes.com
One man arrested, another expected to turn himself in for Kill Devil Hills assault
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident that occurred last week. According to KDHPD, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 8:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, stated a KDHPD press release.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Police seek assistance locating man for assault connected with Kill Devil Hills road rage incident
The Kill Devil Hills Police is seeking help from the public to locate Jesse Andrew Mesaros, 22. He is wanted for assault inflicting serious injury in connection with a road rage incident that occurred on November 13, 2022 around 8:15 p.m., according to KDHPD. “The victim of the attack, a...
