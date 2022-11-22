ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

obxtoday.com

Twiddy & Company’s 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village kicks off this Friday

Twiddy & Company is proud to present their 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village, a holiday experience that will transform Historic Corolla Village into a Christmas wonderland filled with thousands of lights, trees, and holiday displays beginning this Friday, November 25. The event will run each Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. until December 30th.
COROLLA, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly

Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Columbia Middle School seventh grader wins VFW Patriot’s Pen contest

Columbia Middle School students participated in the annual VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay contest. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by drafting a 300-400 word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief. This year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
COLUMBIA, NC
realtrends.com

Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks

North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
DUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Board of Commissioners meetings set for 2023

The Dare County Board of Commissioners has approved the 2023 dates for its regularly scheduled monthly meetings. The meetings are held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Except for July 17, all meetings begin at 9 a.m. Meetings are scheduled for the...
MANTEO, NC
coastalreview.org

Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment

Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck amends animal control and other ordinances

After making some changes to the agenda due to the absence of commissioner Bob White, Currituck commissioners moved quickly through new business at the November 7 regular meeting. County attorney Megan Morgan introduced an amendment to the county code which prohibits burning materials on construction sites located at the beach,...
CURRITUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

One man arrested, another expected to turn himself in for Kill Devil Hills assault

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident that occurred last week. According to KDHPD, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 8:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, stated a KDHPD press release.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

