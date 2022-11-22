ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Leland announces holiday events for community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive

Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip. COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students prepared for Science Olympiad. A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Her students want to compete in Science Olympiad but they need to get prepared.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Fall in Bladen: Thanksgiving in the Mother County

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. There are several events planned in observance of the holiday here in Bladen County, and we want to make sure that you do not miss out!. Many Thanksgiving events have already taken place in all corners of our community! From Thanksgiving-themed story time at the library, to “Turkey Trots” at county offices, to community dinners at local churches and organizations. Although many people have a busy week planned, Bladen County will have a few things going on this week in observance of the holiday.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Bladen County Celebrates Holiday Season

As Santa packs his sleigh, Elizabethtown and White Lake are preparing for the holiday season. A parade, an elf scavenger hunt, contests, and the annual Lighting of the Lake will kick off Christmas in Bladen County. A parade for the generations. The theme for this year’s parade in Elizabethtown is...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”. Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Care coach Maura Horton joined WECT to discuss the challenges of being a caregiver and advice for caregivers in the community. Those...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for their 2023 trip to Washington D.C. A 501(c)(3) organization, HFCFA seeks to honor WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by taking them on an all-expenses-paid trip for a day of remembrance and honor. The trip to D.C. includes visits to the memorials and monuments built in honor of veterans and their sacrifices.
WILMINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast

Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WILMINGTON, NC

