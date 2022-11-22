Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
WECT
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WECT
Town of Leland announces holiday events for community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip. COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students prepared for Science Olympiad. A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Her students want to compete in Science Olympiad but they need to get prepared.
bladenonline.com
Fall in Bladen: Thanksgiving in the Mother County
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. There are several events planned in observance of the holiday here in Bladen County, and we want to make sure that you do not miss out!. Many Thanksgiving events have already taken place in all corners of our community! From Thanksgiving-themed story time at the library, to “Turkey Trots” at county offices, to community dinners at local churches and organizations. Although many people have a busy week planned, Bladen County will have a few things going on this week in observance of the holiday.
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WECT
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
bladenonline.com
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
columbuscountynews.com
Bladen County Celebrates Holiday Season
As Santa packs his sleigh, Elizabethtown and White Lake are preparing for the holiday season. A parade, an elf scavenger hunt, contests, and the annual Lighting of the Lake will kick off Christmas in Bladen County. A parade for the generations. The theme for this year’s parade in Elizabethtown is...
WECT
Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”. Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director...
WECT
On-street parking to be free for Thanksgiving in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27. This also means that on-street parking for the tree lighting event on Friday at 5:30 p.m. will be free. If you can’t find an on-street parking space, then the...
WECT
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
WECT
Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Care coach Maura Horton joined WECT to discuss the challenges of being a caregiver and advice for caregivers in the community. Those...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WECT
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for their 2023 trip to Washington D.C. A 501(c)(3) organization, HFCFA seeks to honor WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by taking them on an all-expenses-paid trip for a day of remembrance and honor. The trip to D.C. includes visits to the memorials and monuments built in honor of veterans and their sacrifices.
WECT
Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon. Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m. Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m. Whole Foods will be open until...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local YMCA offering free month of membership to those who gain zero pounds during holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the hardest times to eat healthy is during the holiday season. But the Nir Family YMCA is offering a free month membership to anyone who can fight the temptation of cookies and second helpings through the New Year. Anyone who feels up to...
ourstate.com
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast
Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
