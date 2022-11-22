Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
wbsm.com
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night. According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.
WCVB
3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts
DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found
A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
Three-alarm fire in Worcester triple-decker displaces 16
When Worcester firefighters arrived at 57 Coral St. Monday night, fire was venting out of two sides of the triple-decker’s third floor, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche. The fire department was alerted to the structure fire at 7:33 p.m. and it took them about a half an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control.
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
Man shot, killed while driving in Providence
Police in Providence are investigating the city's 8th homicide of the year.
South Shore Hospital springs into action after one killed, 19 others injured in Hingham crash
HINGHAM, Mass. — Around 11 a.m. Monday morning, South Shore Hospital got word of a mass casualty event a few miles away in Hingham, after a driver plowed into the Apple Store in the Derby Street Shops. Immediately dispatched to the scene was Dr. Will Tollefsen, the hospital’s EMS...
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton
A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0