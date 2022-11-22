ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bridgewater, MA

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts

DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
DANVERS, MA
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found

A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
MALDEN, MA
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
Three-alarm fire in Worcester triple-decker displaces 16

When Worcester firefighters arrived at 57 Coral St. Monday night, fire was venting out of two sides of the triple-decker’s third floor, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche. The fire department was alerted to the structure fire at 7:33 p.m. and it took them about a half an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control.
WORCESTER, MA
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter

EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
EXETER, RI
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton

A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
BOLTON, MA
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
