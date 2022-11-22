Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
WCPO
Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight
Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
wtaj.com
Breezy & cold tonight, snow squalls possible Friday
Tonight a few flurries otherwise mostly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s with a wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. As we head into a Friday a cold front will be approaching. This keeps the clouds around and then the increase chance of snow showers into the afternoon. As the front moves in midday the winds will also pick up. The chance for snow squalls will be around early afternoon, so stay weather aware if you plan to be on the roads. High temperatures only climb into the upper 30s and winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight the coldest air of the season moves in with lows falling into the teens.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
NEWS10 ABC
11/22/22: Mild and Quiet Weather continues
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:. What a day today, fair deal of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s, of course this is seasonable for this time of year, but with the recent chill and wind, today felt great!. High pressure to our south will...
First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! Unseasonably cold & gusty
Bundle up! It'll be an unseasonably cold finish to the weekend with temps staying in the 30s today.With a biting wind gusting 30+ mph at times, it'll feel like the 20s out there despite plenty of sunshine.There's a chance of some passing flurries or snow showers in the mountains far north and west. Most activity will be weakening by the time it gets into our area.Tonight will be the coldest yet this season with widespread lows in the 20s ... even teens in the northwest 'burbs! Skies will remain mostly clear, and the wind should relax some after sunset.Monday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the low 40s. That's still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. While it'll still be breezy, it won't be quite as harsh. Peak gusts will top out around 25 mph in the afternoon.We'll see a gradual warming trend into midweek as it stays quiet for any holiday travel. Thanksgiving itself looks dry before rain moves in Friday.
Few bursts of heavy snow overnight into Wednesday morning possible
We could see a few bursts of heavy snow overnight and into tomorrow morning. The heavy bursts of snow will be confined to locations at least a few miles from the lake.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
WJCL
Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday
A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Comments / 0