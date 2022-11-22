ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Popculture

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
ABC News

Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
