Judge Judy Claims Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her
The verdict is unknown on whether Judge Judy and Justin Bieber will ever be fond neighbors. In an interview with Access Hollywood, published Monday, the stern TV personality and former prosecutor, full name Judy Sheindlin, claimed the “Peaches” singer used to be terrified of her after she’d slammed him about his teen years.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
msn.com
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
ABC News
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
realitytitbit.com
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
E! News
