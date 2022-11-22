ANET - Free Report) have risen 37.6% over the past six months, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Its current fiscal-year earnings estimates have moved up 23.8% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal year has appreciated 27.1% over the same time frame, implying healthy growth potential. Despite intense market volatility, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

12 HOURS AGO