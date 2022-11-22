ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others

Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
tipranks.com

‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
via.news

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund, Kinder Morgan, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) 8.33 0.73% 13.69% 2022-11-20...
NASDAQ

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Was Up By 10.4% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain rising 10.4% to $4.41 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Riot Blockchain’s last close...
via.news

Celsius Holdings Stock 11.41% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.41% to $103.80 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $93.17, 21.17% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Is Celsius Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. Currently, Celsius Holdings, Inc. is...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...

