NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
via.news
Coupons.com And Noah Holdings Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Celsius Holdings, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 59.54...
via.news
Aspen Group And Upland Software On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
tipranks.com
‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
via.news
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund, Kinder Morgan, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) 8.33 0.73% 13.69% 2022-11-20...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Was Up By 10.4% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain rising 10.4% to $4.41 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Riot Blockchain’s last close...
via.news
Celsius Holdings Stock 11.41% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.41% to $103.80 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $93.17, 21.17% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Is Celsius Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. Currently, Celsius Holdings, Inc. is...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Tractor Supply Company, Merck, Ulta Beauty
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Tractor Supply Company TSCO, Merck MRK and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts the Price Trend of Zebra Technologies and Consolidated Edison
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
