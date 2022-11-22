ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

All You Need to Know About the 2022 National Dog Show

The 2022 National Dog Show will air this Thanksgiving Day, as it does every year. For many homes, this spectacle is as much of a tradition as turkey or cranberry sauce. Whether you place bets on winners or just like to watch the pups trot around, here is all of the info you’ll need to […] The post All You Need to Know About the 2022 National Dog Show appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
UPI News

National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect

The National Dog Show will air at noon EST Thursday on NBC. The competition, which began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog show was rebranded in 2002 when NBC began broadcasting the event.
The Dogington Post

Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
pethelpful.com

Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special

As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
animalfair.com

Adopt Me – Wubby Is Absolutely Adorable!

Wubby is a senior Shih Tzu mix who is completely housebroken but is looking for his forever home. Unfortunately, his previous family gave him up as they could no longer take care of him. Senior dogs might not be as active but they still have so much love to offer!
topdogtips.com

8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs

Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
NBC Sports

French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show

The French Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston the French Bulldog beat out around 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he claimed victory in the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 20 breeds. He then took on the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The English Toy Spaniel, winner of the Toy Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.
Ingram Atkinson

Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral

Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
DogTime

3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life

Adopting a rescue dog is one of the greatest joys in life. Still, some have reservations about adopting over going to a breeder. Rescue dogs often come with little to no known history other than where they were found before arriving at the shelter. Some worry that a dog they may adopt has learned poor […] The post 3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life appeared first on DogTime.
Newsweek

Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time

Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
pethelpful.com

Huge Newfoundland Puppy Who Thinks He's a Lap Dog Is Just the Best

Everyone loves cuddles, and sometimes, after a long day, you just want to curl up on the lap of your favorite person. One dog did just that, with one minor issue: he's positively huge!. TikTok user @shaunaconno recently shared a video of her Newfoundland puppy doing his best imitation of...
animalfair.com

Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!

Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
petpress.net

10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World

There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
