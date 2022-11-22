Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Thousands gather for Racine's 13th annual Thanksgiving feast
Whether you're young or old, big or small, there was something for everyone to enjoy at Dan and Ray's 13th Annual Rendering Thanks event.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thousands descend upon Downtown Kenosha for annual Christmas tree lighting, special holiday kickoff
The spirit of Christmas is very much alive in the City of Kenosha. Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city’s 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual Lightin’ Up celebration Friday evening. The event, held...
CBS 58
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee
WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Second Community Build week planned for April 2023
During the last week of April 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations to raise funds, increase awareness, and help local families to achieve their dream of home ownership. In our 2022 Community Build Week we raised $17,000, and we hope to increase that to $20,000...
CBS 58
McBob's Pub & Grill anticipates serving free Thanksgiving meals to about 300 local veterans
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many people are gathering at home this holiday season to eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, but some are not so lucky--that's why a local pub has continued to host their annual meal giveaway to veterans in the Milwaukee area. On Thursday,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
Support small businesses at Brookfield's Holiday Craft & Gift Expo this weekend
With Black Friday nearing its end, shoppers are already turning their attention to small business Saturday.
kenosha.com
Visit Pleasant Prairie hosting Christmas Holiday Lights Tour and Contest
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Visit Pleasant Prairie is encouraging homeowners to get in the holiday spirit and enter their decorated homes in the Pleasant Prairie Christmas Holiday Lights Tour. Beginning Friday (Nov. 25) through Dec. 10, home décor submissions will be accepted via https://www.visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/. Chosen homes will be included on...
kenosha.com
Kenoshans of the Week: Jeanette Kelly and Danielle Weybright
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide
Stumped with what to get your loved ones this holiday season?. Shopping local this holiday season not only gives a gift to the recipient but is also a gift to the small and local businesses you choose to support. The 2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide is curated just for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Black Friday shoppers in Kenosha check out store deals during calm start to holiday season
The wild days of massive crowds surging through stores on Black Friday seem to be largely a thing of the past, whether because of online shopping or the pandemic, but plenty of shoppers were still out and about Friday morning on the hunt for good deals or a day out.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE – Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot’s grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Signs for new five Below in place as store prepares to open
West Bend, Wi – The signs for the new five Below are now in place as the retailer on the south endcap of the former Shopko building prepares to open at 11745 S. Main Street, in West Bend, WI. Two of the other national chain stores, HomeGoods and Sierra,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation
WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stores closed on Thanksgiving; last-minute shopper troubles
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The majority of stores were closed for Thanksgiving, but some stores had special hours for last-minute shoppers Thursday, Nov. 24. Hopefully, everyone's bellies are full after Thanksgiving dinner – but what if you forgot something at the store?. Sadly most people's hopes are dashed because...
