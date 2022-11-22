ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee

WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Second Community Build week planned for April 2023

During the last week of April 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations to raise funds, increase awareness, and help local families to achieve their dream of home ownership. In our 2022 Community Build Week we raised $17,000, and we hope to increase that to $20,000...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

Visit Pleasant Prairie hosting Christmas Holiday Lights Tour and Contest

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Visit Pleasant Prairie is encouraging homeowners to get in the holiday spirit and enter their decorated homes in the Pleasant Prairie Christmas Holiday Lights Tour. Beginning Friday (Nov. 25) through Dec. 10, home décor submissions will be accepted via https://www.visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/. Chosen homes will be included on...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshans of the Week: Jeanette Kelly and Danielle Weybright

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide

Stumped with what to get your loved ones this holiday season?. Shopping local this holiday season not only gives a gift to the recipient but is also a gift to the small and local businesses you choose to support. The 2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide is curated just for...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started

MILWAUKEE – Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot’s grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Striving to make her final birthday special

PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation

WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stores closed on Thanksgiving; last-minute shopper troubles

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The majority of stores were closed for Thanksgiving, but some stores had special hours for last-minute shoppers Thursday, Nov. 24. Hopefully, everyone's bellies are full after Thanksgiving dinner – but what if you forgot something at the store?. Sadly most people's hopes are dashed because...
OAK CREEK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy