Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Kindergarten Academy holds first ever Thanksgiving Parade

Nov. 24—A parade made its way down the hallways of Madison Kindergarten Academy (MKA) on Tuesday afternoon. The floats, pulled by some of the youngest students in Madison County, were surprisingly elaborate. Some featured festive displays for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Others saw scenes from pop culture. The Death Star...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
BELOIT, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Blessed Carlo Acutis’ Eucharistic Miracles exhibition travels the Diocese of Madison – Madison Catholic Herald

Students at St Clement School in Lancaster are guided through the Eucharistic Miracles exhibition. The exhibition, titled “The Eucharistic Miracles of the World”, was on display at St. Clement Parish in Lancaster in late September. The exhibition will continue to travel throughout the diocese throughout the rest of the year and most of 2023. (Contributed photo)
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man who threatened UW-Madison students, officer gets 4 years probation in plea deal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who threatened students inside of a UW-Madison residence hall earlier this year was sentenced to probation this week after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors charged 21-year-old David Clash-Miller in late September with eight offenses. He pleaded guilty to two of those charges: threatening a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct with a...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners

“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Catherine A. Felleti

HONEY CREEK—Catherine A. Felleti, age 72, of Honey Creek, passed away November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 29, 1950 in Waukesha, WI to Fred and Velma (nee Bird) Riehle. She spent her early life in Wheatland and graduated from Wilmot High School. She then attended Kenosha Technical Institute and received her Associates degree in Interior Design. She moved to Twin Lakes to raise her family and most recently resided in Lake Geneva before moving in with her son in Honey Creek.
HONEY CREEK, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE

