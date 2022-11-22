Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
“I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed,” said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Kindergarten Academy holds first ever Thanksgiving Parade
Nov. 24—A parade made its way down the hallways of Madison Kindergarten Academy (MKA) on Tuesday afternoon. The floats, pulled by some of the youngest students in Madison County, were surprisingly elaborate. Some featured festive displays for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Others saw scenes from pop culture. The Death Star...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Blessed Carlo Acutis’ Eucharistic Miracles exhibition travels the Diocese of Madison – Madison Catholic Herald
Students at St Clement School in Lancaster are guided through the Eucharistic Miracles exhibition. The exhibition, titled “The Eucharistic Miracles of the World”, was on display at St. Clement Parish in Lancaster in late September. The exhibition will continue to travel throughout the diocese throughout the rest of the year and most of 2023. (Contributed photo)
Man who threatened UW-Madison students, officer gets 4 years probation in plea deal
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who threatened students inside of a UW-Madison residence hall earlier this year was sentenced to probation this week after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors charged 21-year-old David Clash-Miller in late September with eight offenses. He pleaded guilty to two of those charges: threatening a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct with a...
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
wisfarmer.com
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging dozens of environmental violations.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Catherine A. Felleti
HONEY CREEK—Catherine A. Felleti, age 72, of Honey Creek, passed away November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 29, 1950 in Waukesha, WI to Fred and Velma (nee Bird) Riehle. She spent her early life in Wheatland and graduated from Wilmot High School. She then attended Kenosha Technical Institute and received her Associates degree in Interior Design. She moved to Twin Lakes to raise her family and most recently resided in Lake Geneva before moving in with her son in Honey Creek.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
