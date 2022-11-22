NBC 10 News Today: Cheetos duster released to add cheese dust to anything

Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66.
His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details.
"Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN's Sports Tonight in the...
