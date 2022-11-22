A six-year-old boy has been rescued from the rubble of his house two days after a deadly earthquake struck Indonesia, which killed 271 and injured hundreds.Azka Maulana Malik managed to survive the destruction despite going without food or water for two days. He was saved by a wall which held up another collapsed structure, preventing it from falling from him. His grandmother was found next to him but had unfortunately died by the time rescuers got to them.“He was found on the left side of the house, on a bed. He was protected by a pillow and there was...

11 HOURS AGO