WTOK-TV
Thanksgiving looks warm, but rain is also in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Thanksgiving Day, our next rain maker will decide to move in. It’ll be affiliated with an upper disturbance and a surface area of low pressure. The overall forecast trend for the holiday shows most of the rain holding off until late afternoon or early evening. It looks like showers could move in after 5PM, with rain taking over our area by 10PM... then lasting into Black Friday. There are some model differences on how rainy Black Friday will be. Some models keep Friday as a soaker, while others move the heavier rain out before noon. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. However, make sure to have an umbrella for your holiday and Black Friday plans. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected between Thursday and Friday night.
WTOK-TV
Not as cold for Thanksgiving week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now in Thanksgiving week, and the weather will take a warmer turn. We don’t have to worry about freezing temps all week, but temps will fall into the upper 30s through Tuesday morning. Yet, this will be the coldest morning of the week as lows warm into the 50s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will also be more comfortable...with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and upper 60s by Midweek & Thanksgiving. Actually, highs in the 60s will follow us through the weekend as a southerly wind keeps our temps closer to the average for this time of year.
WTOK-TV
Portion of Sela Ward Parkway is back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway Closure from A Street to C Street has been shut down for nearly a month. Now, News 11 is giving you some goods as the road is back open for the holiday. That partial Sela Ward Parkway closure from A Street to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WTOK-TV
Love’s Kitchen open on Thanksgiving
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love’s Kitchen provides food items to some of the less fortunate in our area year round five days a week. Thanksgiving is no different at the non-profit in Meridian but it does take on a special meaning. Dave Owen has been volunteering on this holiday...
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
WTOK-TV
How to be prepared for holiday travel
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest holidays throughout the year, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants everyone to stay safe as they hit the road to visit their friends and family. News 11 spoke with Sergeant Jameka Moore about the extra precautions you should...
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
wcbi.com
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
WTOK-TV
City of Quitman issues boil water notice
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Quitman issued a boil water notice for customers of the City of Quitman Municipal Water System Wednesday night. The Boil Water Notice applies to those living in the following areas and is effective immediately:. - Customers living along Hwy. 513. - Customers living...
WTOK-TV
Dr. Arthur Jack Hall
A celebration of Life for Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Meridian Little Theater. Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC, age 61, of Meridian, Miss., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, in a Rome Hospital. Dr....
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department gives back by hosting toy drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Every year for the past decade, the Marion Police Department has held a massive toy drive to help those in need. The chief of police feels like no child should go without a gift on Christmas day, and this year he has already collected thousands of toys, but toys are not the only things he is giving away this holiday season.
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage collection in Neshoba County has been announced. There will be no route pick-up on Thursday, November 24th. The route scheduled for Friday, November 25th will be picked up as it normally is. The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Patrician Academy Football
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Patrician Academy Saints football team. The Saints beat Clarke Prep 60-0 to be crowned AISA AA State Champions. A shutout victory for the Saints that completes their perfect season at 13-0. This was the Saints first time finishing undefeated since 2009 and their first Championship since 2017.
WTOK-TV
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured. MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22. Lemon and...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff James Moore, deputies talk turkey with local drivers
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A law enforcement checkpoint in Kemper County took a unique and welcome turn for drivers the day before Thanksgiving. The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department surprised drivers with a free turkey at a ‘turkey checkpoint’. Sheriff James Moore said he was happy to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck. Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey. Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at...
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
