WDW News Today
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
WSVN-TV
Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
Paraglider helps rescue woman trapped in submerged car in South Florida canal: video
A man paragliding in south Florida noticed a woman trapped in a canal with her car. He not only jumped into action to help her, but caught the rescue on camera.
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard crew stops 217 Haitian migrants on overloaded boat near Bahamas
(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas. Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.
newsnationnow.com
200 migrants rescued from stuck freighter off Florida Keys
(NewsNation) — Nearly 200 Haitian migrants were rescued Monday from a sail freighter that was stuck on a sandbar off the Florida Keys. The South Florida Sun Sentinel said that the U.S. Coast Guard fought against 6- to 10-feet tall waves and 25 mph winds to get people off the boat.
Diamond Ring Worth $40K Found on Florida Beach, Returned to Owner Just Miles Away
A man looking through the sand on a St. Augustine, Florida beach discovered quite the find: a diamond ring valued at $40,000. Joseph Cook was searching through the sand on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine in October when he found the diamond ring set in platinum. Cook posted videos to...
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
18 people found stranded at sea after 5 days without food or water, Coast Guard says
The passengers included a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, officials said.
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage in Broward County, nearby counties
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
Hurricane watch is on in Florida, includes Disney World
As Florida continues to recover from the devastation caused by Ian, the state has issued a warning for a rare November hurricane that’s headed its way.
At Least 5 Dead After Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall on Florida's East Coast
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning before being downgraded to a tropical storm hours later Tropical Storm Nicole has taken the lives of at least five people. After making landfall in the Bahamas, Nicole arrived on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday morning as a rare November hurricane, according to NBC News. After initially being a Category 1 hurricane, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. In a press conference on Thursday, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings said four people have died so far from the...
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea
On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
