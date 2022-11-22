ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

WDW News Today

Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
WSVN-TV

Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
newsnationnow.com

200 migrants rescued from stuck freighter off Florida Keys

(NewsNation) — Nearly 200 Haitian migrants were rescued Monday from a sail freighter that was stuck on a sandbar off the Florida Keys. The South Florida Sun Sentinel said that the U.S. Coast Guard fought against 6- to 10-feet tall waves and 25 mph winds to get people off the boat.
CBS New York

Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
People

At Least 5 Dead After Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall on Florida's East Coast

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning before being downgraded to a tropical storm hours later Tropical Storm Nicole has taken the lives of at least five people. After making landfall in the Bahamas, Nicole arrived on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday morning as a rare November hurricane, according to NBC News. After initially being a Category 1 hurricane, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. In a press conference on Thursday, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings said four people have died so far from the...
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea

On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.

