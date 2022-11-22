Today: Farm Share teams up with Kissimmee, local business for food giveaway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As many as 2,000 households in Osceola County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods in Kissimmee.

Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with the City of Kissimmee and Aero Engineering Support Group.

“As a small business, AESG is excited to contribute to our community in such a large way. It is an honor to have this opportunity to aid 2,000 families, especially around the holiday season,” AESG President/CEO Boris Masera said.

The Nov. 22 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at City of Kissimmee Central Services, located at:

100 North Alaska Ave., Kissimmee, Florida 34741

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

AESG said that in addition to helping folks on Tuesday, it’s aiming to spark inspiration among other local businesses.

“We hope that by giving back to the community, it leads other successful organizations to do the same in the future,” Masera said.

The distribution event will be drive-thru style only, so visitors should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

See the map below for the event location:

Tuesday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

