Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas classics Rudolph and Frosty are back! See the 2022 CBS holiday specials schedule
SACRAMENTO – The most wonderful time of year is upon us.In case you missed it, the 2022 CBS holiday special schedule has been released. Classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman" will make their return to the airwaves – and new favorites will be premiering. Find the full list here, but below are some highlights to mark on your calendar. Thursday, Nov. 24THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS(9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/ 1:00 PM-4:00 PM, PT)Friday, Nov. 25FROSTY THE SNOWMAN(8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT)FROSTY RETURNS(8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT)Saturday, Nov. 26THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)Tuesday, Nov. 29RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)Sunday, Dec. 4FIT FOR CHRISTMASA new Christmas movie from writer and executive producer Anna White (a Davis native), starring Amanda Kloots from "The Talk." (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-10:00 PM, PT)Sunday, Dec. 11NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' For Free in 2022
Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
How to watch the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies this weekend (11/18-11/20)
Three new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas will debut this weekend, Nov. 18-20. New “Countdown to Christmas” movies air at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on the Hallmark Channel. New “Miracles of Christmas” movies air at 10 p.m. Saturdays on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Thanksgiving themed episodes from popular TV shows to watch on turkey day
While there's food and drinks flying around on Thanksgiving Day and football has ended, you might want to watch some of these holiday episodes from favorite sitcoms.
Comments / 0