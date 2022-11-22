Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

1 DAY AGO